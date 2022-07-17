Bayern agree to buy Juventus defender De Ligt for R$436 million | international football

After signing Mané, Gravenberch and Mazraoui, Bayern Munich have agreed their most expensive transfer for the 2022/23 season. This is Matthijs De Ligt, a 22-year-old Dutch defender who was at Juventus.

According to European press reports, the value reaches 80 million euros (R$ 436 million at the current price). The clubs had been negotiating in recent days and reached an agreement this Sunday. The signed contract will run until the end of the 2026/27 season.

It is the most expensive purchase by the German club since the arrival of Lucas Hernández, signed for the same price from Atlético de Madrid in 2019/20. For Juve, it’s the biggest sale since Pogba joined Manchester United for €105m in 2016/17.

De Ligt was revealed by Ajax and was part of the campaign that took the Dutch team to the semi-final of the Championa 2018/19. He was signed by Juventus next, and made 117 appearances for Velha Senhora. He scored eight goals and won an Italian Championship.

At Bayern, after Süle ends his contract and leaves the club for Borussia Dortmund, De Ligt will be Julian Nagelsmann’s sixth option for the position. The others are Upamecano, Nianzou, Chris Richards, Pavard and Lucas Hernández.

