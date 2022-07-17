– Because VAR could not have marked the offside in favor of Palmeiras:

I respect all opinions contrary to mine.I talk to a lot of people who understand more than “rule of the game” it’s from “football played” than me, but when listening to the audios (finally released by the CBF), it is possible to humbly clarify what happened in the controversial bid that resulted in the goal for São Paulo (about the 3 controversial moves, we have already addressed them here: https://wp.me/p4RTuC-F8A, for those who want to follow):

Nobody made the offside lines because it wasn’t a crass move, it was a field move . I also understand that VAR and AVAR, in the concern of “ hunt an infraction ” between attack and defense of Calleri and Gustavo Gómez not even a ball for that.

The video referee will look for an offside WHEN A GOAL COMES OUT , not an offense (it’s your assignment). He can’t do it randomly, unless it’s a blunder (Note that the impediment was noticed well after the event, because at that moment – for being a quick throw – there was no perception).

It’s a throw to the flag (and if he misses, it’s the tolerable mistake, which happens in matches commonly).

If the flag had doubts, he should talk over the radio that it’s a dubious move and let the game go on (it’s official recommendation ) . After all, if he raises his instrument, he can kill a nice goal move, since he has an uncertainty. Therefore, must allow the play to continue and when the goal is scored, the VAR checks . If the goal is not scored, that offside is not scored (since an illegal goal did not occur and the play continued).

Remember: in Adjusted bids must prevail field marking (hence the insistence on “flag throw”). They will only be seen if the flag expresses that it is leaving it in doubt. They will be verified by the VAR, on its own initiative, if they are CLEAR and OBVIOUS bids .

Therefore, the impediment (what happened) it’s not a blunt markup error, but common for the difficulty (the trunks are on the same line, the issue of non-playable and playable parts is adjusted), which should have been hit by the flag and not necessarily drawn by VAR. The error was: the non-existent penalty scored.

This is the cucumber, the official word from the CBF: “CBF says it’s an adjusted bid and needs to be checked”. ON THE CONTRARY! Adjusted bid is from the flag, the field decision must prevail. Who spoke on behalf of the CBF wrongand led people to believe otherwise! In: https://www.uol.com.br/esporte/futebol/ultimas-noticias/2022/07/16/palmeiras-x-spfc-cbf-admite-que-var-nao-checou-impedimento-de-calleri. htm?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social-media&utm_campaign=sport&utm_content=general

In time 1: with the technology of semi-automatic impediment by artificial intelligence, this discussion must end (this technology was approved for the World Cup, with scattered sensors and chip on the ball). See at: https://pergunteaoarbitro.wordpress.com/2021/11/25/na-copa-arabe-o-teste-do-impedimento-automatico-por-ia-enfim-ocorrera-dara-certo/

in time 2: the “clear and obvious” citation is in the official protocol, at: https://pergunteaoarbitro.wordpress.com/2022/07/07/o-grande-erro-do-uso-do-var-no-brasil-a-partir-do-livro-de-regras/

In time 3: on flag decision or VAR bid (adjusted bids), in the 3rd item of the 3rd paragraph, here: https://pergunteaoarbitro.wordpress.com/2019/11/05/o-que-a-ifab-pede-ao-var-eo-que-o-brasil-faz-com-ele/

Image taken from GE.com print