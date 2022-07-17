Best attack in the country, Palmeiras can reach 100 goals this Monday | palm trees

Palmeiras can reach an expressive number next Monday, against Cuiabá, at 20h, at Allianz Parque, for the Brasileirão. If they score at least one goal, Abel Ferreira’s team will be the first Brazilian club to score the hundredth in 2022.

With 99 goals in the year, Verdão has considerable room for the second best attack, in an evaluation between the clubs of the A and B series of the Brazilian Championship. They are 17 ahead for Flamengo, which appears in second position (see details below).

The best attacks in Brazil in the year:

Palmeiras: 99 goals

Flamengo: 82 goals

Atlético-MG, Fluminense and São Paulo: 75 goals

Fortress: 69 goals

Athletico-PR: 68 goals

Ceará: 65 goals

Atlético-GO: 63 goals

Cuiabá: 59 goals

The celebration of Piquerez's goal, last Thursday, against São Paulo

According to a survey by Espião Statístico, 17 athletes from Verdão have already hit the net this season. The main highlights so far are Raphael Veiga, with 19 goals, and Rony, with 18 goals. (see full list below).

Among the waiters, Gustavo Scarpa leads the ranking with 11 assists, followed by Raphael Veiga (seven) and Gabriel Veron (six).

The evaluation considers Palmeiras’ participation in the Abu Dhabi Club World Cup. For its statistics, Verdão counts the FIFA competition as part of the 2021 calendar.

Raphael Veiga scored 19 goals in 2022 and is Verdão's top scorer

Of the 32 opponents faced so far, Palmeiras not only scored against four: Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Fortaleza and Inter de Limeira. The most leaked teams were Oriente Petrolero (13 goals), São Paulo (ten goals), Deportivo Táchira, Cerro Porteño (eight goals), Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino (five goals).

This Monday, Verdão faces Cuiabá fighting for the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. Without winning in the tournament for three matches, Abel Ferreira’s team opened the round in first place, with 30 points.

It is certain that the team will continue with absences in the attack. Rony and Rafael Navarro are in the medical department, while Merentiel and López will be registered on Monday and could debut against América-MG, on Thursday.

the goalscorers of palm trees in 2022:

Raphael Veiga: 19 goals

Ron: 18 goals

Gustavo Scarpa: eight goals

Dudu, Gustavo Gómez, Rafael Navarro and Zé Rafael: seven goals

Danilo and Murilo: six goals

Breno Lopes: four goals

Wesley: three goals

Deyverson, Gabriel Menino, Gabriel Veron, Luan, Jailson, and Piquerez: one goal

The ranking of assists palm trees in 2022:

Gustavo Scarpa: 11 assists

Raphael Veiga: seven assists

Gabriel Veron: six assists

Dudu, Marcos Rocha and Wesley: five assists

Mayke, Rony, Rafael Navarro and Zé Rafael: four assists

Atuesta, Breno Lopes and Piquerez: two assists

Danilo, Jailson, Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic, Luan, Murilo and Patrick de Paula: an assistance

