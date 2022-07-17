Bolsonaro raises BRL 304.2 billion from privatizations

Money raised with the Eletrobras grant is the largest on the list: R$ 67 billion

The government of Jair Bolsonaro managed to raise R$ 304.2 billion with privatizations and divestments of state-owned companies. The grant of R$ 67 billion by Eletrobras increased the volume.

Most of the amount (R$ 237 billion) had been raised through the sale of state-owned subsidiaries and shares held by the Federal Government and its companies.

BRL 110.1 billion was raised in 2019, in the 1st year of management. Another R$59.7 billion in 2020. Then another R$57.8 billion in 2022. And another R$76.6 billion in 2022, according to data obtained by the Power360.

The figure shows that the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, managed to fulfill 30% of what was promised in the 2018 election, which was to raise R$ 1 trillion in privatizations. In addition to the R$ 304.2 billion collected by the government, the new owners of the companies are committed to investing in these companies.

Selling subsidiaries helps

The only company sold with Congressional approval was Eletrobras, the largest energy company in Latin America. It took a lot of political articulation. The idea of ​​taking control of the company out of the hands of the State had been under debate since 2016, still in the government of Michel Temer.

While there was resistance from Congress, the Guedes team carried out silent privatizations – without much public debate or through discussions with the Legislature. The strategy used to reduce the influence of the State in the economy was to get rid of shares held by the Petrobras, Bank of Brazil, BNDESPar and CaixaPar. An easier process than Eletrobras.

The movement has paid off. The sale of TAG (Transportadora Associada de Gás), a subsidiary of Petrobras, alone, represented more than double what the government expects to raise from the privatization of the Post Office – which is being held in the Senate, has great political interest and is most watched by the population. .

O Power 360 Here is a list of the 10 highest amounts collected until June:

money reduces debt

The funds raised from these privatizations are used to reduce the public debt, currently at R$5.7 trillion.

The exception is Eletrobras: part of the money (R$26.6 billion) will be used to reinforce Auxílio Brasil (from R$400 to R$600), the gas voucher and to create a voucher for truck drivers and taxi drivers. until the end of the year.

States halt privatization

From 2019 to 2021, the Federation units raised BRL 27.5 billion with the privatization of 4 companies:

Now, in an election year, nothing has progressed.