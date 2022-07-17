Botafogo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

    2 time

    In the midweek round, Botafogo visit Santos. Atltico faces Cuiab.

  • 17
    2 time

    Botafogo needs to leave for the game after the goal conceded.

  • 16
    2 time

    Oops! Saravia invades the area at speed, cuts Alonso inside and falls feeling. Claus sends on.

  • 16
    2 time

    At Botafogo, Lucas Mezenga enters, DG leaves.

  • 15
    2 time

    Ademir comes out Vargas.

  • 14
    2 time

    Otvio in Jair’s vacancy.

  • 14
    2 time

    Nathan Silva replaces Igor Rabello.

  • 13
    2 time

    DG is feeling his right thigh.

  • 12
    2 time

    With the partial victory, Rooster takes the lead in the championship.

  • 11
    2 time

    Jeffinho replaces Gustavo Sauer.

  • 11
    2 time

  • 10
    2 time

    Erison receives on the left wing, tries the cross too close and Everson palms. In the remainder, Tch Tch finishes in the small area and stamps Rabello.

  • 9
    2 time

    GOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! Zaracho gets the ball clean to the left of the area after Sauer’s mistake, crosses with a left-handed close, it covers the goalkeeper, takes the opposite goal and enters.

  • 9
    2 time

  • 8
    2 time

    DG is down in the defensive area, but looks fine.

  • 7
    2 time

    Botafogo scores from the middle to the back and tries to take advantage of the counterattacks.

  • 6
    2 time

    Jair dribbles Oyama in midfield and is fouled.

  • 5
    2 time

    Saravia accelerates the descent to the right of the attack, but Alonso slides from cart to cut in side.

  • 4
    2 time

    In progress: Atltico-GO 0x0 Fortaleza and Amrica-MG 0x2 RB Bragantino.

  • 3
    2 time

    FOR FOOOORA!!! Mariano receives a cake from Vargas on the right end and crosses in the small area. Nacho closes alone, finishes first with his right hand and sends over. amazing!

  • two
    2 time

    Tch Tch tries a kick from outside the area and sends it away.

  • 1
    2 time

    Teams return unchanged.

  • 0
    2 time

    Roll the ball in the final stage!

  • 52
    1 time

    End of first half!

  • 51
    1 time

    Yellow for DG for foul on Zaracho.

  • 51
    1 time

    Lucas Fernandes hits the free-kick straight to the goal and Everson jumps in the left corner to punch.

  • 50
    1 time

    Vincius Lopes receives on the left half, plays on one side to catch the other and is missed by Mariano. Come ball in the area!

  • 49
    1 time

    Lucas Fernandes tries an individual play on the counterattack on the left and ends up disarmed by Allan.

  • 48
    1 time

    Nacho misses the left midfielder with the left-hander and hits the barrier.

  • 46
    1 time

    Vargas launched into the area by the right, tries to dominate already cutting inwards but he pierces. Goal shooting.

  • 45
    1 time

    Five in addition.

  • 44
    1 time

    Douglas Borges and Everson have not yet been required.

  • 43
    1 time

    NO POOSTE!!! Mariano makes a good cross from the right to the middle of the area, Zaracho deflects his head before the marker and sends the crossbar.

  • 42
    1 time

    Arana receives from Hulk on the left wing, crosses from below and stamps Saravia.

  • 41
    1 time

    Mariano launches from under the midfielder to the front of the area and Kanu hits.

  • 40
    1 time

    Botafogo uses speed exits well to bring danger to Everson’s goal.

  • 39
    1 time

    Erison pulls Botafogo to attack through the middle, but ends up knocked down from behind by Allan. card.

  • 38
    1 time

    The Rooster spins the ball in the offensive midfield.

  • 37
    1 time

    Erison takes too long to touch the ball on the left with Vincius Lopes, falls and misses a great chance for Botafogo.

  • 36
    1 time

    Hulk tries to clear the play in front of the area, but misses a short pass with his left-hander.

  • 35
    1 time

    Hulk receives from Mariano in the half-moon of the area, tries a placed kick and hits the defender.

  • 34
    1 time

    Wrong passes: Botafogo 3×1 Atltico.

  • 33
    1 time

    Hulk offside on the left wing.

  • 32
    1 time

    Saravia receives Sauer on the right, passes Jair and crosses on the bottom. Alonso counters.

  • 31
    1 time

    Igor Rabello takes down Erison and then steps on the opponent. card.

  • 30
    1 time

    Guilherme Arana receives a low cross on the left of the area, comes in with a left-handed kick and hits Saravia.

  • 29
    1 time

    Tch Tch kills counterattack while still in the attack field and receives yellow.

  • 28
    1 time

    DO NOT ENTER! Kanu intercepts a pass in midfield and sets up Botafogo in front. Erison invades the area on the left, hits cross, Kanu dodges a cart hindered by Rabello and she comes out softly close to the post.

  • 27
    1 time

    Nacho crosses from the left wing to the entrance of the area, Hulk heads weakly and sends a right.

  • 26
    1 time

    Botafogo grows in the match.

  • 25
    1 time

    DG receives on the left end and crosses from the top left-handed. Vincius Lopes climbs on the third floor and heads over.

  • 24
    1 time

    UUUHHH!!! Lucas Fernandes misses the right foot over the barrier and it comes out close to the goal.

  • 23
    1 time

    Allan receives medical care.

  • 22
    1 time

    DANGEROUS MISSING! Erison beats Igor Rabello in the attack, takes it towards the entrance of the area and falls after hitting Rabello’s ball. Claus v foul.

  • 21
    1 time

    Oyama receives in front of the area with space, hits with his right hand and sends over.

  • 20
    1 time

    Botafogo works the ball sideways in attack.

  • 18
    1 time

    UUHH! Guilherme Arana gets the leftover clean ball in front of the area, hits hard left-handed and sends it over the top.

  • 17
    1 time

    NO PNALTI! Claus rev confused toss in the small area and does not score a penalty. At the start of the rally, the referee had awarded a penalty, but reversed the call.

  • 15
    1 time

    POSSIBLE PNALTI! Claus talks on the radio and is called on the monitor for a possible touch of the arm by defender Philipe Sampaio.

  • 14
    1 time

    DVID AT THE THROW! VAR is looking into a penalty for defender Philipe Sampaio’s arm touch.

  • 13
    1 time

    AMAZING! Flying ball in the Botafogo area, Nacho stays with it on the left and crosses from below. Vargas dodges a cart, Kanu saves over the line and in the sequence, defender Philipe Sampaio stops with an open goal saving the home team.

  • 13
    1 time

    With an indisposition, Gatito misses Botafogo.

  • 12
    1 time

    Hulk leaves the area to receive in the left half, dominates with the left-handed and misses Oyama when cocking for the kick.

  • 11
    1 time

    In progress: Atltico-GO 0x0 Fortaleza.

  • 10
    1 time

    Oyama forces a pass from midfield to the left of the attack towards Tch Tch and throws it wide.

  • 9
    1 time

    Good movement game start.

  • 8
    1 time

    Erison receives from Gustavo Sauer inside the area on the right, crosses low from the bottom to the inside and Igor Rabello hits.

  • 7
    1 time

    Nacho receives in the lateral strip of the area on the left, tries to cross from below and stamps Sampaio.

  • 6
    1 time

    Closed: So Paulo 2×2 Fluminense.

  • 5
    1 time

    Vargas tries a right foot from outside the area and sends the left of the goal.

  • 4
    1 time

    The young DG makes his first start at Botafogo.

  • 3
    1 time

    Everson goes to the edge of the area to make the defense after the release of Tch Tch.

  • two
    1 time

    Lucas Fernandes tries to pass with Tch Tch on the left wing, but plays straight out.

  • 1
    1 time

    Botafogo wears a striped white shirt and black callus. All white athletic.

  • 0
    1 time

    Roll the ball at Nilton Santos!

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the lawn!

  • 0
    1 time

    Raphael Claus, from So Paulo, referees the game at Nilton Santos.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atletico defined by Antonio Mohamed: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.

  • 0
    1 time

    Botafogo cast by Lus Castro: Douglas Borges; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and DG; Oyama, Tch Tch and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer, Vincius Lopes and Erison.

  • 0
    1 time

    Round results: Athletico-PR 0x0 Internacional, Flamengo 2×0 Coritiba, Ava 1×0 Santos, Cear 3×1 Corinthians and Juventude 0x0 Gois.

  • 0
    1 time

    Botafogo also comes from a difficult elimination in the Copa do Brasil; aggregate of 5×0 for America-MG.

  • 0
    1 time

    Turkish coach Mohamed takes over after midweek elimination to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil.

  • 0
    1 time

    With an eye on the lead, Atltico wants to win again after the draw at home against So Paulo last weekend.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the tenth position of the table with 21 points, Botafogo is looking to recover in the championship after losing to Cuiab in the last round.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hot afternoon in Rio de Janeiro: 27C.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good evening! From 18:00, the ball rolls to Botafogo and Atltico-MG for the 17th round of the Brazilian.

