Brazil beats USA for the 1st time and is gold in the gymnastics Pan | artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade put another gold in her chest. The Olympic champion is already used to medals, but this Sunday’s has a different weight, having Flávia Saraiva, Lorrane Oliveira, Júlia Soares, Christal Bezerra and Carolyne Pedro by her side on the podium. Brazil was champion for women’s teams at the Pan-American Championship in Rio de Janeiro. For the first time, the Brazilians surpassed the United States, breaking the hegemony of a power in the sport.

Flávia Saraiva performs on the ground, has a score of 13,633 and Brazil wins the Pan American by teams

Even before Flavinha’s last note came out on the floor, the crowd in the stands at Arena Carioca 1 was already shouting: “It’s champion!” The advantage built on the beam and the show of the Olympic finalist already gave the certainty of victory. Brazil scored 162,999 points in a flawless competition. The Americans took silver (161,000 points), and Canada completed the podium (155,534).

1 of 2 Brazil team at the gymnastics pan — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG Brazil team at the gymnastics pan — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

Brazil was also champion by team at last year’s Pan, but the United States did not participate in the women’s contest because it already had the maximum number of places for the Tokyo Olympics. This time, the Americans selected a renewed team, but with Kayla DiCello, bronze in the all-around at the last Worlds. The United States should reinforce the team at the Liverpool World Cup with Sunisa Lee, Olympic champion in Tokyo. In any case, Brazil showed that it has the strength to fight with the United States, China, Italy, Great Britain and France for an unprecedented team medal at the World Cup.

Rebeca Andrade makes her second Brazilian performance on the beam and totals 14,133 at the Artistic Gymnastics Pan American

Competing side by side with the Americans, the Brazilians were able to match their main opponents for gold. In the jump, Brazil did well with Carol (13,033 points), Flavinha (14,033) and Rebeca (14,500). Olympic and world jumping champion, Rebeca did not do her most difficult jumps, but made up for it with an almost perfect execution of Yurchenko with a double pirouette, the same move performed by Flavinha. With 41,566 points, Brazil put half a point ahead of the United States, but was two tenths below what it did in the qualifiers.

In the bars, Brazil won the reinforcement of Lorrane, who was reserve in the qualifying. She passed the device well and scored 13,100 points. Flavinha (13.600) and Rebeca (14.433) also hit their series, although the Olympic champion, who is currently the world runner-up in the bars, did half a point better in the qualifiers. Adding 41,699 points, the Brazilians saw the Americans take the lead by just over seven tenths. On the other hand, Brazil was 1.2 points better than in the qualifiers.

Júlia Soares opens the beam with an excellent series and totals 13,467 at the Artistic Gymnastics Pan-American

The beam was the strong point for Brazil. As on Friday, the Brazilian women had the three highest scores in the competition with Júlia (13,467), Flavinha (13,867) and Rebeca (14,133). Flavinha had a big imbalance, which weighed on the sum of the apparatus, seven tenths below the qualifying. The Americans, on the other hand, had a fall from Kayla DiCello, but they improved from the first day, when they had two falls. With 41.467 points from the beam, Brazil returned to the lead and placed 2.4 points in front of the United States.

The Americans were stronger on the ground, but the Brazilian advantage was great and gave tranquility to Carol (12,333), Júlia (12,867) and Flavinha (13,633) to perform on the ground. Twice finalist of the apparatus in World Cups, Flavinha closed the competition practically scorching her series to seal the victory over the United States. With 38.833 points on the ground, Brazil improved almost eight tenths in the apparatus in relation to the qualifiers. Overall, the Brazilian team scored 162,999 points, one more than on Friday.