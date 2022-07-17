Brazil numbers 3 x 1 Serbia – Web Vôlei

It was with emotion! It was with a twist! But it was Brazil! This Saturday, in Ankara (TUR), the Brazilian women’s volleyball team qualified for the final of the League of Nations (VNL). After losing the first set to Serbia, the team led by José Roberto Guimarães met again in the second set, showed strength to turn an unfavorable score of six points in the third to then impose the rhythm and prevent a tie-break. It is worth noting the important entry of Nyeme in the place of Natinha and the maturation of young people like Kisy, Julia Bergmann and Julia Kudiess, increasingly reinforcing the result of the successful renewal at the beginning of the Olympic cycle. Check out the match numbers:

Attack point numbers

Brazil: 59 (17 from Kisy and 15 from Gabi)

Serbia: 53 (15 from Bjelica and 10 from Lozo)

blocking points

Brazil: 10 (6 from Carol and 3 from Julia Kudiess)

Serbia: 12 (4 from Stevanovic)

loot points

Brazil: 2 (1 from Kisy and 1 from Julia Bergmann)

Serbia: 5 (2 from Stevanovic)

Positivity at reception

Brazil: 35% Julia Bergmann and 33% Gabi

Serbia: 35% Pusic and 29% Lozo

errors

Brazil: 16

Serbia: 19

Brazil: Macris (1), Kisy (19), Gabi (15), Julia Bergmann (16), Julia Kudiess (6), Carol (13) and Natinha (libero). In: Roberta, Rosamaria, Lorenne (1), Nyeme (libero). Coach: José Roberto Guimaraes.

Serbia: Zivkovic (3), Bjelica (17), Lozo (10), Milenkovic (5), Aleksic (8), Stevanovic (15) and Pusic (libero). In: Lazovic (2), Busa (2), Mirkovic (2), Mihajlovic (5), Popovic (1). Coach: Danielle Santarelli.