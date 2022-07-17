Brazilian city is among the best places to travel

São Paulo is a cosmopolitan city and is among the largest metropolises in the world, due to its economic importance. With a population of 12 million in the capital alone, its growth has made room for giant buildings. Among them are luxury hotels, such as the newly opened Rosewood in Bela Vista and the JW Marriott Hotel.
Time Magazine also reinforced the beauty of São Paulo’s architecture by mentioning the hanging garden and works by artists available at Rosewood. Added to that, restaurants with typical food and shows. Once again, the Brazilian cultural agenda is not to be missed, attracting biennials and original exhibitions in different spaces throughout the center.
Another highlight is that in São Paulo, people can experience a little bit of every corner of the country. From northeastern cuisine to southern traditions, the mix of nationalities represents the opportunity to enjoy the best during the tour. Those who know the place, know exactly the possibilities of the lands of São Paulo.
Discover other cities that made Time Magazine’s list of places everyone should know
South America
Galapagos – Ecuador
São Paulo Brazil
Easter Island – Chile
Salta – Argentina
El Chalten – Argentina
Bogota – Colombia
North America
Park City – United States
Detroit – United States
Miami – United States
San Francisco – United States
Jamaica
Toronto – Canada
Riviera Nayarit – Mexico
Portland – United States
Tofino – Canada
Asia
Seoul – South Korea
Kerala – India
Ahmedabad – India
Great Barrier Reef – Australia
Queenstown – New Zealand
Historic Silk Roads – Uzbekistan
Trans-Bhutan Trails – Bhutan
Bali – Indonesia
Kyushu Island – Japan
Boracay – Philippines
Setouchi Islands – Japan
Fremantle – Australia
Africa and Middle East
Ras Al Khaimah – United Arab Emirates
Doha – Qatar
Nairobi – Kenya
Hwange National Park – Zimbabwe
Franschhoek – South Africa
Lower Zambezi National Park – Zambia
Kigali – Rwanda
Europe
Dolni Morava – Czech Republic
Valencia – Spain
Devon – England
Portree – Scotland
Madeira Island – Portugal
Alentejo – Portugal
Kaunas – Lithuania
Calabria – Italy
Skelleftea – Sweden
Copenhagen – Denmark
Marseille – France
Thessaloniki – Greece
Istanbul – Turkey
Ilulissat – Greenland