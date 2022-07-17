Brazilian giant surprises and reaches an agreement to count on the Oscar midfielder

Admin 2 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Brazilian football

Agreement will be for six months

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Yokohama F.Marinos v�Shanghai SIPG - AFC Champions League Group H
© 2020 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeYokohama F.Marinos v�Shanghai SIPG – AFC Champions League Group H
Wagner Oliveira

The 30-year-old midfielder Oscar, created for São Paulo and with a good spell at Internacional, is very close to becoming a Flamengo player. The Rio club advanced in talks with the Chinese club where the midfielder plays and closed a six-month deal. It remains now to negotiate with the player.

Oscar and Flamengo made headlines after journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on the consultation of the Rio club. Oscar wants to play one more World Cup and believes in Flamengo’s power as a showcase. However, he will have to lower his salary.

Between Flamengo and Shanghai, everything is already set. The new conversations will now take place between Oscar and the Rio club. Sources say that a meeting between Flamengo and Oscar’s agent would have already taken place in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

On vacation, Oscar will arrive in Brazil in the next few days to enjoy his days off. The player’s coming to the country can establish an agreement with Flamengo. He arrives to fight for a spot in the midfield of the giant from Rio.

Flamengo reaches a deal for Oscar

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Palmeiras player enters the crosshairs of European clubs; see scenery

With the opening of the international transfer window, several clubs in Europe turn their eyes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved