Bright and original, hair clips are back with (a lot) style – NiT

Many have already surrendered to one of the most used accessories in the 90s, which has resurfaced with classic and less usual models.

Actress Sienna Miller was photographed at a tennis tournament in France in June, wearing an accessory that few people expected to see. It had a clip holding its hair — a description that does not refer to anything refined — in the style of the 90s. The reactions were not exactly unanimous, but many women from all over the world did not take long to resort to the accessory that, in 2022, is consolidate its return to street style visuals.

The return in strength of this item is easy to explain. At a time when the flow of fashion determines the return to various trends of the 90s and 2000s, hair and beauty are not left out. In fact, they complement each other in this revival that led to low-waisted pants, for example, taking to the streets again.

They are nostalgic accessories and help to quickly deal with hair in the morning. For this reason, they have been one of the focuses of content created for TikTok for generation Z and have become even more popular. We also see celebrities, models and many influencers joining the trend, for example.

Of course, hair clips never stopped being bought or used to tame long hair, for example. They help to hold the hair in a practical and very fast way and are widely used at home, on the beach or simply on a trip to the supermarket. And now they’re back.

The example of one of the most popular models.

In 2018, designer Alexander Wang took hair clips to fashion shows. In the presentation of their collection for the cold season that year, the models presented the accessory in a silver tone with the logo of the insignia printed. An unflattering article was elevated and proved to be a success.

Bows and rubber bands are not always the best option for neatly securing your hair. However, when hair strands are wet, for example, the use of elastics can be harmful. This is not the case with clips, from mini models to larger sizes, which exert less pressure on the hair fibers.

With the return of springs, videos on how to use them multiplied on social media. You can wear it with your hair loose or tighter, higher or lower and even on the side.

In addition to the classic, simple, black model, patterned styles have gained fans because they allow you to improve your hairstyle without much effort. The effortless chic essence is present in the tortoiseshell and plaid motifs, or in the use of glitter.

If you grew up watching Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, resort to the accessory without remorse, or if you travel back in time through the series of the 90s and 2000s, you will realize that hair clips were the favorite accessory of many actresses. Decades have passed, the legacy remains and the options are getting better and better.

