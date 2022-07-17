Britney Spears is all praise for Selena Gomez and pins for her mother

newly married with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears continues to enjoy a lot of his freedom, both to come and go as well as expression, and used his official Instagram to praise for Selena Gomezwhile giving good pins to the mother.

For those who don’t remember, Selena Gomez was one of the guests at the wedding of Britney with Sam and it was on this occasion that the two met.

And in one of her recent posts on Instagram, the Princess of Pop was full of praise for Selena Gomez while, in the same text, he gave his mother a few good pins, Lynne Spears.

In the text, Britney says that her mother made the same wishes that Selena made for her, but the difference is that Selena made it directly to Britney SpearsWhile Lynne made for the paparazzi.

Check out the full translation:

“She came to my wedding… the three most beautiful women in Hollywood… Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton… I had no idea!!! I was so happy!!! She told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times… My mom did that too… It was so cool that she was able to come to me and share her thoughts… Despite being forced to see people against my will all my life … She was a beautiful surprise!!! I appreciate all the mental health speeches she gives to our generation… Two hour specials with reps… You are such a special person and I had to share this photo… I think it would make you happy!!!

PS… My mom was asked by paparazzi three times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her marriage’… She said all she wanted for me was for me to be happy!!! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family!!! God bless you”