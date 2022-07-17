Britney Spears says Selena Gomez’s presence at her wedding was a ‘beautiful surprise’

Britney Spears She spilled her wedding guests this weekend, especially the very “special” person who was present: Selena Gomez.

The Burst The star looked at her wedding guest list in a new Instagram post on Saturday (July 16). Spears married Sam Asgari On June 9, at the Los Angeles celebration, Gomez was a guest celebrate with them at the reception.

more outdoors

Spears captioned Gomez’s photo Saturday night, saying, “She came to my wedding.” “The three most beautiful women in Hollywood… Drewbarrymore, Parisilton… I had no idea!!! I was so happy!!!”

The singer added that Gomez “told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times,” so Spears noted, “My mom does that too.”

“It was so cool that she was able to reach out to me and share her thoughts… even though I’ve been forced to see people against my will all my life… it was such a nice surprise!!!” Spears Books.

She said: “I appreciate all the mental health speeches you are giving our generation… 2 hour specials with the cast… You are such a special person and I had to share this photo… I thought it would make you happy. ” It was Gomes Pre-commissioned On the wedding of Spears and my youngest, she replied: “I’m very happy for her. It was beautiful”.

To the surprise of some fans who commented on Spears’ new note on Instagram, the star also paid tribute to her mother, Lynne Spears, who was not present at the wedding.

“Note… the paparazzi asked my mom 3 times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her marriage’… She said all she wants for me is for me to be happy!!! Mom and Selena I’m so happy to have such a supportive family The singer wrote, “God bless you.”

the story continues

See Spears’ latest Instagram post.

Click here to read the full article.