By reinforcements, São Paulo can give priority to the purchase of revelations from Cotia to Grupo City

In search for reinforcementsthe board of Sao Paulo is considering offering the preference to buy some of the main revelations of the club’s youth categories in exchange for the loan or transfer of players belonging to the City Group, maintainer of Manchester City, from England, among other clubs.

GALLERY

+ How is São Paulo doing for the opening of the transfer window? The back and forth of the market in Tricolor

according to THROW! found out, the deal would primarily involve two names whose interest in Tricolor had already been publicly revealed: defender nahuel ferraresi and the attacker Nahuel Bustos. Both athletes were discovered by football manager Rui Costa and his analysis team from the time they worked at Atlético-MG.

A 23-year-old Venezuelan, Ferraresi played on loan at Moreirense, from Portugal, in the last European season. World runner-up under-20 with the South American team, the player has belonged to the City Group since childhood. He came to train at Manchester City, was not approved by coach Josep Guardiola.

according to L! revealed, São Paulo proposed the loan with an option to buy, which was denied. Deal, only if it’s a definitive purchase. For the price of 1 million euros (almost R$ 6 million).

The Argentinian Bustos, 24, is a revelation for Talleres and played in the last season of the Old Continent on loan to Girona, in the second division of Spain. The report found that Tricolor proposed the loan along the same lines as the Venezuelan defender, but Grupo City charged dearly for the agreement.

O L! found that conversations between Costa’s team and representatives of Grupo City showed their interest in some of the names of athletes revealed by the São Paulo base and who were already being monitored. With that, the matter was taken to the top of the club and approved for the formulation of the business.

According to sources heard by the report, at least two members of the current professional cast would be on the City Group’s list of priorities: defender Luizão and midfielder Rodriguinho.

That is, if any proposal appears by the duo and other names on City’s interest list, Tricolor would be obliged to inform them in advance before closing the deal, to know whether or not they cover the amount.

In addition, Tricolor will be able to deduct from the amount to be received from Grupo City for the revelations if it is interested in staying with the athletes that would be loaned to it. And that they would arrive with a set price.

The number of base athletes on the City Group’s list of preferences is not revealed within Morumbi. It is certain that some names will have a pre-set value defined.

Guarantor of Ferraresi and Bustos, who would fill positions lacking in the squad, coach Rogério Ceni would have given the go-ahead for the deal.

In addition to the duo, Tricolor is also negotiating the purchase of the midfielder Giuliano Galoppofrom Banfield, with the help of a so far mysterious investor.

With the sale of Rigoni to US football, the trio would fill the limit of foreigners in the São Paulo squad along with Calleri, Colorado and Gabriel Neves. In competitions organized by the CBF, only five foreigners can be listed. In other words, one would have to stay out of the games. this rule, however, does not exist in Conmebol’s Copa Sudamericana.

So far, Tricolor has agreed to transfer only striker Marcos Guilherme to the opening of the window, this Monday (18).

TABLE

> Check classification, games and simulate results of the Brasileirão-22

> Check out all the matches of the Copa do Brasil-22

> Check out all the games of the Copa Sudamericana-22

> Meet the new LANCE results app!