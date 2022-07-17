Can I recover deleted Google location history?

If you accidentally deleted something or you usually delete this type of data for security reasons, you are probably interested in knowing if there is a way to recover deleted Google location history.

We think about it, we gather this and other information, saying whether or not it is possible to perform this action; check below for more details!

Is it possible to recover Google location history?

As per the Google support page, when you delete the location history information from the timeline, it is not possible to find it again. Therefore, it is important to be very careful and check what is being erased, before confirming the action.

For those who clean the history for security reasons, you can rest assured that, if your cell phone is lost or stolen, malicious people will not be able to access your history.

How to Delete All Google Location History

Access the Google Maps app and tap the icon with your photo in the upper right corner; In the menu that opens then select “Your timeline”; Tap the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner and access the “Settings and privacy” tab; Tap “Delete All Location History, check the “I want to delete” option and click “Delete”; To delete only one period, click on “Delete period from Location History” and choose the period to be removed from the history.

After deleting the information, see if it is possible to recover Google location history (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to Automatically Delete Your Location History

If you’re interested, be aware that you can program Google to automatically delete your location history older than 3, 18, or 36 months.

Open the Google Maps app, tap your photo and select “Your timeline”; Tap on the “Three dots” in the upper right corner, and in the open menu select “Settings and privacy”; Once this is done, click on “Automatically delete location history”; Check the option “Automatically exclude activities older than” and select the period of 3, 18 or 36 months; Click “Next” and follow the last instructions to configure automatic history deletion.

See how to automatically delete location history from your Google account (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to see mobile location history

To see all your cell phone location history, just access the map displayed in the “Your timeline” tab.

Is location history on by default?

No, history is turned off on your Google account, but it can be turned on as soon as the feature is convenient for the user.

Is it possible to disable location history?

Yup. The history can be turned off at any time in the “Location history turned on” tab. When accessing it, tap on “Disable”.

Is it possible to control what is saved in the location history?

Yup. As seen above, you can delete all information that is stored in your account history. However, the only caveat is precisely that it is not possible to recover the deleted information.

Ready! From now on, you already know if you can recover deleted Google location history, in addition to having access to a series of extra information about the feature.