Captain America | Sam Wilson’s Alternate Uniforms Revealed

Available in North American stores, Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Art of the Series features never-before-seen concept art for Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) uniform as Captain America.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen by Marvel Studios to direct captain america 4.

There are no plot details, but it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidt, or simply Sin (Sin), will be the main villain.

In the comics, Sin was created by JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, and is the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America #290published in November 1983.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant of Power.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

captain america 4 will bring Anthony Mackie as a protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There is no premiere date, but production is expected to start in the first half of next year.

A few months ago, there was even speculation that Chris Evans was in talks for a cameo, something Kevin Feige promptly denied.

“I rarely respond to anything, but this rumor specifically was quickly dispersed by the man himself (Evans)”

I told Entertainment Weekly.

The three Sentinels of Liberty films combined topped $2 billion at the worldwide box office, boosted by Captain America: Civil War, which made $1.1 billion in 2016.