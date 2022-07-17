CBF releases VAR audios at Choque-Rei

This Saturday, the CBF released the VAR audios of the game between palm trees and Sao Paulofor the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup, which ended with a Tricolor classification on penalties. Regarding Calleri’s possible offside in the bid that culminated in the maximum penalty for Rogério Ceni’s team, the entity recognized that the VAR team, under the command of Emerson de Almeida Ferraira, should have drawn the virtual lines to check the attacker’s condition. Argentine.

“The move under analysis (penalty on Calleri) presents a previous situation on the playing condition of the attacking athlete (Calleri). The video assistant referee should have observed the best available angles and, in adjusted moves, the virtual line must be used for confirmation of the field decision. Then we can observe the work of the refereeing team (in which the lines are not drawn, only the review on penalties)”, narrates the CBF announcer in the video published on the entity’s official website.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Regarding the penalty committed by Gustavo Gomez in Calleri, initially not signaled by Leandro Pedro Vuaden, the VAR booth saw “two pulls” on the striker and recommended the review to the referee. It is said by the members of the cabin that “there are two actions of the defender, and the attacker tries to play twice in a row and fails”. Vuaden, then, agrees after rewatching the bid, saying that the São Paulo striker “falls, and can’t play”, and reached the conclusion of marking the maximum penalty and the yellow card for the defender of Verdão.

Another move in which the VAR communication with the field referee was released is that of an alleged penalty committed by Diego Costa on Dudu. Vuaden saw normal play and the VAR booth agreed with the decision.

It is worth remembering that Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (VAR) and Marcus Vinicius Gomes (AVAR), who worked at Choque-Rei, were removed from matches in the Brazilian Series A and B. According to the CBF, “they are under evaluation of their technical performance”. The two would be present both in the match between Athletico-PR and Internacional, on Saturday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, and between Sport and Vila Nova, on Monday, for the 19th of the Series B.

Leave your comment