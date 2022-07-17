Check out the findings recorded in the latest NASA photo

Not only scientists studying astronomy and related fields, but people all over the world were fascinated by the photo shared by NASA. The formation of galaxies, in addition to being beautiful due to the mixture of colors, demonstrates how much there are still regions of the universe that need to be studied. Encouraging the scientific community, the initiative begins a new phase of studies.

In a single photo they managed to capture relevant information and answers that were expected for years. Specialists have already studied the effects considered at the time the scene was captured. The existence of intelligent life and a stable planet beyond Earth intrigues North Americans, who have experiences involving travel on Mars.

See some striking facts about James Webb’s new discoveries

gravitational lensing

The lens was able to register points of light with great depth, that is to say that the elements present in the image are billions of light years away.

deviation to red

The galaxies that are red or orange are the ones that are more distant, making it possible to measure the amount and distance between them.

Webb’s First Deep Field

A grain of sand in the sky, this is what the photograph represents and shows why the emotion it conveys. The photo is a portrait of a tiny part of the entire universe.

Stars rising and dying

In the Planetary Nebula NGC 3132 it is possible to observe two stars, one next to the other. However, one of them is dying and surrounded by cosmic dust.

cosmic cliffs

Surrounded by stars in their early stages of maturation, the cliffs are formed by ultraviolet radiation.

The rediscovery of a planet

WASP-96b is 1150 light-years from Earth, formed by gas and first recorded in 2014.

dance of the galaxies

A sequence of images show five galaxies next to each other, forming a pentagon. Named Stephan’s Quintet, it is the largest record of them all and contains over 1,000 figures.

Surpassing Hubble

In orbit for 30 years, the Hubble telescope continues to record special events, but the James Webb has taken on an importance in providing quality records.