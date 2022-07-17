chin bangs: bangs trend: Ever heard of chin bangs? Meet the bangs that are trending

Rachel’s haircut from friendskeeps coming back even if Jennifer Aniston want distance from that past. Okay, and why are we talking about this in 2022? It’s just that the chin bangs the character wore could be setting the stage for a comeback. After the fury of curtain bangsit is time for chin bangs – which, in Portuguese, means “fringe on the chin” – that are back in full force, now accompanied by more modern cuts.

To understand this trend, we had a chat with Arthur Monarihairdresser for 19 years, graduated from the Soho International academy and stylist at Circus Hair, in São Paulo.

“The previous one, the curtain, is usually shorter, so there are a lot of people who are afraid to cut. Because she doesn’t know how to fix it, thinks it doesn’t match the shape of her face, she doesn’t become such a beloved fringe. This new version is longer, it’s like a short natural cut, it frames the face better and it’s easier to fix.”, he says.

Strongly inspired by the 1990s, it is a reinterpretation of the model used by the character Rachel, with a more modern look. “Only the way of arranging is different. It’s still the same cut, but when added to a shaggy hair or a long bob, it goes really well.”

More practicality!

As mentioned before, the advantage of the fringe is the ease of arranging and the framing effect on the face, which goes very well on different face shapes – in addition to the practicality of use even in the summer, something that does not happen with shorter versions.. “At this time of year we have difficulty using a hairdryer, can you imagine on the beach? A combing cream can be the secret when it comes to fixing your bangs. Because it is bigger, it requires less work”, explains the professional.

And can everyone have chin bangs?

Of course it is, we are past the time when certain cuts were specific to a type or texture. The secret is to understand how your wire works and play! Another important point is to choose a professional to cut that is more familiar with bangs to suit your face and style.

“Straight, wavy hair is more practical for any type of bangs, but the chin bang is democratic for both curly and straight and well wavy hair.”

Arthur assumes that chin bangs can be cut regardless of hair type, but “if you’re going to stick to the look and have curly or frizzy strands, the ideal is to make the cut a little shorter”.

How to finish chin bangs?

“The use of drying only with the hands, pulling the fringe forward is ideal”, explains the stylist. And to get a better result it’s good to use a finishing product. Arthur indicates having a leave-in with pthermal protection.