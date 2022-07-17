Cine Reviews Drops | Not Every Love Story Ends in Death + Shows My First Feature + Open Screenwriting Award Winners





★ “Not Every Love Story Ends in Death” is the new film by Curitiba-based director and screenwriter Bruno Costa, the same as “Mirador”

Director of the recent “Mirador”, which premiered this year in cinemas after a long circulation at festivals, Bruno Costa announces his new project. It is about “Not Every Love Story Ends in Death”, a drama with touches of humor that has more than 30 extras and seven deaf actors who play with Gabriela Grigolom, who plays the protagonist Lola, a young deaf black woman who struggles to keep his theater company active and take care of his daughter Maya (Sophia Grigolom) while he finds himself in the middle of the end of the marriage of his passion Sol (Chiris Gomes) with Miguel (Octávio Camargo). Produced by Gil Baroni and Andréa Tomeleri, from the production company Beija Flor Filmes, “Not Every Love Story Ends in Death” is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

★ José Eduardo Belmonte’s new film is at the Gramado Festival and is distributed in theaters by A2 Filmes

José Eduardo Belmonte continues to hold the position of one of our most active filmmakers. With “As Verdades” still showing in cinemas, confirms his new “O Pastor e o Guerrilheiro” in the Gramado Festival program and the distribution in cinemas, which will be done by A2Filmes (the premiere date is yet to be defined) . Based on a true story, the film takes place in two periods: the military dictatorship and the turn of the last millennium. The cast consists of names such as Johnny Massaro, Ana Hartmann, Cássia Kis, Sérgio Mamberti and Ricardo Gelli.

★ 16th CineBH – Belo Horizonte International Film Festival opens registration for Latin American films and beautiful-horizontal

In addition to the confirmation of the 16th CineBH – Belo Horizonte International Film Festival, which will take place between the 20th and 25th of September in a hybrid edition, applications for Latin American feature films and for the Mostra A Cidade em Movimento were opened. For the first category, directors and producers can register their productions until July 22nd. The second, dedicated to audiovisual production carried out in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region, will have applications until July 31. Check the full regulations by clicking here.

★ New trailer for “Trem-Bala” is packed with hit by Ana Vilela

Less than a month before the Brazilian release of “Bullet Train” (August 4), a new action movie directed by David Leitch, starring Brad Pitt and featuring Sandra Bullock, Sony Pictures has released a trailer special in which he highlights the song of the same name by Ana Vilela, a sensation in 2017. “The most inspiring part of the work is when we manage to bring the audience into the film’s campaign, meeting the requests that it brought. With the release of ‘Trem-Bala’ approaching, we were looking forward to partnering with Ana Vilela to bring a fun, Brazil-flavored video to the launch. This irreverence is in the film’s DNA, full of action, but with a lot of humor.”, says Camila Pacheco, executive director of marketing at Sony Pictures Latin America. Watch the video above.

★ Available on YouTube, webseries with Maria Gadú has more than 6 million views

Launched a month ago, the webseries “O Som do Rio” features indigenous activist Val Munduruku and artist and socio-environmental activist Maria Gadú on a journey of knowledge and discovery along the Tapajós River, in Pará. With a total of four episodes prepared and three already available for free on YouTube, she also brings guests such as Thelma Assis, Vítor diCastro and Lenine to disconnect from city life and embark on a journey of transformation. The production is signed by Maria Farinha Filmes and, so far, the work has more than 6 million views. To watch, go to playlist above.

★ Free, My First Feature Film starts programming from 7/21 at Cinemateca Brasileira

From this Thursday, July 21st, the Mostra Meu Primeiro Feature Film will be shown at the Cinemateca Brasileira. The program focuses on no less than 14 titles by Brazilian directors debuting in feature films, which can be enjoyed until July 30th. The initiative is part of the damage caused by the pandemic, which made it impossible to show a series of productions by beginners in the format on the big screen. Free, tickets will be distributed one hour before each session. Check out the full schedule below.

Thursday, July 21

19:00 – MY UNCLE JOSÉ, by Ducca Rios

21:00 – CANDANGO: MEMORIES OF THE FESTIVAL, by Lino Meireles

Friday, July 22

19:00 – ALICE DOS ANJOS, by Daniel Leite Almeida

21:00 – CHECKMATE, by Bruna Piantino

Saturday, July 23

16:00 – table – Debate with directors Bruna Piantino (Xeque-Mate), Daniel Leite Almeida (Alice dos Anjos), Cláudia Pinheiro (O Novelo), Lino Meireles (Candango: Memories of the Festival) and Joel Pizzini, Beatriz Martins and Lia Kulakauskas (Magdalena)

18:00 – THE NOVEL, by Claudia Pinheiro

20:00 – MADALENA, by Madiano Marcheti

Sunday, 24th of July

18:00 – CURRAIS, by David Aguiar and Sabina Colares

20:00 – BABENCO, SOMEONE HAS TO LISTEN TO THE HEART AND SAY: STOP, by Bárbara Paz

Thursday, 28th of July

19:00 – THE HAPPINESS OF THINGS, by Thais Fujinaga

21:00 – A TERRA DE FENTE, by Thiago Cóstackz

Friday, July 29

19:00 – AÇUCENA, by Isaac Donato

21:00 – VALENTINE, by Cássio Pereira dos Santos

Saturday, 30th of July

16:00 – table – Debate with directors Cássio Pereira dos Santos (Valentina), Djin Sganzerla (Ocean Woman), Isaac Donato (Azucena), João Paulo Miranda Maria (House of Antiquities) and Thais Fujinaga (A Felicidade das Coisas)

18:00 – OCEAN WOMAN, by Djin Sganzerla

20:00 – ANTIQUE HOUSE, by João Paulo Miranda Maria

★ 6th Abra Screenplay Award announces the winners

The Brazilian Association of Authors-Screenwriters held this last Thursday the ceremony for the winners of the 6th Abra de Script Award. The in-person edition took place at Cinemateca Brasileira with a presentation by comedian Gui Preto and was sponsored by Projeto Paradiso, a philanthropic institution that supports audiovisual talents. In cinema, some of the highlights were “The Same Part of a Man” (Best Original Screenplay for a Fiction Film), “Meu Nome é Bagdá” (Best Adapted Screenplay for a Fiction Film) and “Cabeça de Nêgo” (Critics Award) ). See the complete list of all recipients below.

Best Original Screenplay for a Fiction Film

The Same Part of a Man | Screenplay by Ana Johann and Alana Rodrigues

Best Adapted Screenplay from a Fiction Film

My Name is Baghdad | Screenplay by Caru Alves de Souza and Josefina Trotta. Freely inspired by the work “Baghdad the Skater” by Toni Brandão. Supervisor script: JP Teixeira. Script Assistant: Azaraha Martín

Best Documentary Screenplay

The Last Forest | Screenplay by Davi Kopenawa Yanomami and Luiz Bolognesi

Best Comedy Film Screenplay | Paulo Gustavo Award

Plague Goats | Screenplay by Denis Nielsen and Vitor Brandt

Best Screenplay for Children’s/Youth’s Work

Monica’s Gang – Lessons (Feature Film) | Screenplay by Thiago Dottori and Mariana Zatz. Script Collaborator: Marina Maria Iório. Adapted from the work “Turma da Mônica”, by Maurício de Souza and inspired by the graphic novel “Lições” by Vitor Cafaggi and Lu Cafaggi

Best Short Film Script

Shop Floor | Screenplay by Nina Kopko and Taina Mühringer

Best Writing for a Fiction Series – Drama

September Mornings – Season 1 (Prime Video) | Screenplay by Josefina Trotta, Alice Marcone, Marcelo Montenegro and Carla Meireles. Based on an original idea by Miguel de Almeida.

Outstanding Writing for a Fiction Series – Comedy

Lov3 (Prime Video) | Created by Felipe Braga and Rita Moraes. Written by Rafael Lessa, Duda de Almeida, Filipe Valerim Serra and Natália Sellani. Script Collaborator: Elton de Almeida

Best Script for a Reality or Variety Program

Greg News with Gregorio Duvivier – Season 5 (HBO) | Screenplay by Gregorio Duvivier, Alessandra Orofino, Bruno Torturra, Denis Burgierman, Arnaldo Branco, Eduardo Branco, Luiza Miguez, Mariana Filgueiras, Carol Pires, Fernanda Mena and Amanda Célio

Best Screenplay for a Documentary Series

The Evandro Case (Globoplay) | Screenplay by Angelo Defanti, Arthur Warren, Ludmila Naves and Tainá Mühringer. Screenplay Research and Collaboration by Ivan Mizanzuk

Best Telenovela Script

a place in the sun

Novel by Lícia Manzo

Written with Leonardo Moreira and Rodrigo Castilho

Collaboration with Carla Madeira, Cecília Giannetti, Dora Castellar and Marta Goés

Rede Globo

Critic’s Award

Nego’s Head

Screenplay by Déo Cardoso

Hug Award | Excellence in Screenplay

Gautier Lee

Writer of the Year | Paradiso Award

Ludmila Naves

Partnership Award

Frapa – Porto Alegre Audiovisual Screenplay Festival

Honored Screenwriter

Joel Zito Araújo

