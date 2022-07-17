Claudia Abreu premieres play about Virginia Woolf at Sesc – 07/07/2022 – Illustrated

This Saturday, July 9th, a São Paulo holiday that commemorates the 1932 Revolution, the Carioca actress Claudia Abreu premieres “Virginia”, the first monologue of her career and the first play written by her, at Sesc 24 de Maio.

The show, which lasts for an hour, takes place in the final moments of the life of British writer Virginia Woolf, who, at the age of 59, left a farewell note for her husband and sister, wore a coat with pockets full of stones. and entered the River Ouse, near her house, where she drowned. Her body was found by a group of children three weeks later.

“The play takes place in the last moments before she dies, in that last moment of consciousness. When she remembers her life, without chronological order, she thinks of everything that happened for her to be there, with stones in her pockets, underwater” , says the actress. “It’s her intimate inventory.”

Virginia Woolf is considered a great innovator in English literary writing, mainly for her use of the so-called stream of consciousness, a technique that alternates logical thinking with momentary personal impressions and associations of ideas. She is not the creator of this literary device, but she has used it very successfully in her fiction books. The best known of her works are “Mrs. Dalloway”, from 1925, “To the Lighthouse”, from 1927, “Orlando: A Biography”, from 1928, and “As Ondas”, from 1931.

In addition, she was a revolutionary essayist and thinker who questioned the female condition, family rules, love issues and the difficulty of creating a work while being a woman. The name of her best-known book of essays, released in 1929, is a summary of what the writer believed to be fundamental for a woman to be able to dedicate herself to any artistic project – “Um Teto Todo Seu”.

In fact, the full sentence is “a woman needs to have money and a roof of her own, a space of her own, if she wants to write fiction.” Claudia Abreu, who has 35 years of successful career in TV, cinema and theater, has money, and it was with her own resources that she financed the entire production of this show, from writing the text to the editing that opens this Saturday. . “I didn’t want to get into the law”, she says, referring to the Rouanet Law, which encourages culture, a preferred target for Bolsonaristas.

But she doesn’t have a roof all to herself. In fact, the wife of filmmaker José Henrique Fonseca and mother of four children, who are now between ten and 21 years old, has few opportunities to be alone. And she wrote the monologue during the pandemic, which she spent with her family between Lisbon and a house in the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro.

“I had to dig spaces, write and improvise anywhere, bathrooms, terraces, wherever. I recorded my improvisations, then transcribed them and turned them into dramaturgy”, he says. “And I would record cell phone audio for myself when I didn’t want to forget an idea.”

“Women are always interrupted a lot, even if they are locked in an office. Every time someone goes there to ask what’s for lunch or something,” said the actress, who actively participates in the daily lives of her four children, including finding moments to be alone with each of them.

“I love it, I take it, I look for it, I make a point of being together. And I think that nothing is more extraordinary than seeing a person develop, so I’m attentive to everything all the time”, she says. “Of course, educating is very difficult, even more so in our times, but being a mother is the thing I like to do the most.”

Virginia Woolf, or Adeline Virginia Stephen, on her birth certificate, had no children. Daughter of an editor, Leslie Stephen, attended the literary world from an early age, although she did not have a formal education, as was the custom at the time. She studied with private tutors and had access to her father’s vast library.

I always wanted to be a writer. Her first article was published in the women’s supplement of the British newspaper The Guardian in January 1904, when she was 22 years old. The following month, her father died of cancer, which triggered a depressive crisis that lasted until the end of that year.

At age 30, she married Leonard Woolf, with whom she founded the publishing house Hogarth Press, which revealed authors such as TS Eliot. And it was after she was married that she published her first novel, “A Viagem”, in 1915, on which she worked for nine years.

During his lifetime, he had at least five severe episodes of mental breakdowns, which went undiagnosed. The first at age 13, when her mother Julia Stephen died. Toward the end of her life, she began to hear voices when she was in crisis. She mentions it in her pre-suicide note, says she knows they will come back and couldn’t bear to go through one more episode.

She was the lover of the aristocratic writer Vita Sackville-West, who served as the inspiration for the book “Orlando: A Biography”, in which the main character becomes a woman in the middle of the plot, without any explanation.

Several of his books have been adapted for film – “Orlando” with Tilda Swinton in 1992, “Mrs. Dalloway” with Vanessa Redgrave in 1997, and his life inspired the feature film “The Hours” in 2002. , which won the Oscar for best actress for Nicole Kidman, who plays the British writer. And her name is in the title of a movie that has nothing to do with her work, but it’s amazing, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”, from 1966, with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Virginia Woolf’s dark universe seems to contrast with Claudia Abreu’s light and sunny presence. But the actress says that when she read the author again, after her first pregnancy, she felt a strong identification. “You know those encounters you have in literature, or with an actor, or a movie, that seem to speak directly to you? Sometimes it was a detail, a sentence, but it spoke a lot about me without me being able to express it myself”, she says. it says.

So he went after Woolf’s biographies, diaries, memoirs. “She lit several fires for me, and the first of them was the desire to write, to put my voice, to give my opinion through this work”, she says. “But I also didn’t want to give up this character, because what interests me most is the human being. So there was a marriage of these two desires.”

This weekend, Claudia Abreu debuts as a playwright, monologue actress and also a writer. The book version of the play will be released on the same date by the publisher Nós, which has published several books by Virginia Woolf in Brazil, which will be on sale in the theater lobby.

“You don’t need to know anything about Virginia Woolf to understand the play. But if I make the viewer want to read her work, it will be there, within everyone’s reach.”