Copa do Brasil draw: analysis of possible opponents

Flamengo qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil by beating Atlético-MG 2-0 at Maracanã, last Wednesday (13). The draw that will define Mengão’s opponent and the tournament will take place on Tuesday (19), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time) and will be broadcast by CBF TV on YouTube.

All clubs will be in the same pot, meaning everyone can face everyone and there are no restrictions. After defining the clashes, the field commands will be drawn. The classified teams that can face Flamengo are: Fortaleza, Atlético-GO, Corinthians, Fluminense, Athletico, São Paulo and América-MG. The first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals should take place on July 27 and 28, while the second leg will be on August 17 and 18. That is, they start before the Libertadores quarterfinals and finish later.

The moment of Corinthians, Flamengo’s rival in Libertadores

Flamengo and Corinthians are the only teams in the tournament that are still alive in Libertadores, besides Athletico. However, one will leave, as they face each other in the quarterfinals of the continental competition. The games take place on the 2nd and 10th of August. He is considered by many to be the most difficult opponent to face in the quarter-final stage.

Corinthians should already have the reinforcements of Yuri Alberto for the attack and the defender Balbuena, who was speculated in Flamengo. In addition, Mateus Vidal and Ramiro are back on loan. Before the date of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians have Atlético-MG on the 24th for the Brasileirão, a tough opponent before a decisive phase. However, a sequence of games against the Paulistas could leave everything open, including the Libertadores games. The four matches would take place in sequence: July 27 or 28 (Brazil Cup), August 2 (Libertadores), August 10 (Libertadores) and August 17 or 18 (Brazil Cup).

Classic against Fluminense would be another challenge for Flamengo

Flamengo can also face rivals Fluminense and despite being an electrifying classic to stop the city, the recent record has not been positive. In addition, the tricolors are having a great time and haven’t lost in seven games. The last defeat was for Atlético-GO by 2 to 0. The club still drew 0 to 0 with América-MG, but later, they beat Avaí, Botafogo, Corinthians with ownership, by 4 to 0 and Ceará, for the Brasileirão, in sequence. In addition, there were two good victories over Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil.

Mengo even won 2-1 in the Brasileirão in the last clash between the two. But before that, Mengão lost four times in a row to the rival and drew one, losing the final of Cariocão 2022. Therefore, it is necessary to be careful against this opponent. Before the date of the first leg, Fluminense also enters the field on the 24th and faces Red Bull Bragantino for the Brasileirão. On August 14, they face Internacional before the return game. Marrony reinforces the club in this window, but the highlight is Germán Cano, who has been scoring goals and helping the club. The striker scored a goal for Flamengo in the Cariocão final.

Athletico eliminated Flamengo from the Copa do Brasil twice in the last three years

São Paulo was the executioner of Mengão in 2020, but in 2019 and 2021 it was for Athletico that the club fell. Therefore, some fans have this strong memory and prefer to avoid a clash. The main reinforcement of the club is Fernandinho, who arrives from Manchester City. In 2019, Mengão was eliminated on penalties at Maracanã for Athletico in the same phase: quarterfinals. In 2021, it was in the semifinals with a 3-0 defeat at Maracanã.

Athletico is fourth in the Brasileirão and faces Botafogo on July 23, before the date of the quarterfinals. Before the return game, they face Flamengo itself on August 14, and the clubs would play two matches in a row if the draw defined a confrontation between the two teams.

São Paulo is having a good time

São Paulo went six games without losing and when they lost in normal time, they advanced on penalties, eliminating Palmeiras. The team is growing and is eighth in the Brasileirão, one position behind Rubro-Negro. The club has yet to make signings for the middle of the year.

On July 23, São Paulo’s opponent is Goiás before the quarterfinals. The club still has a game scheduled for August 14 against Red Bull Bragantino before the second game of the quarterfinals. In 2020, Flamengo was eliminated by São Paulo, but the club never won the Copa do Brasil and this mark weighs in favor of Mengo, three-time champion of the tournament.

América-MG eliminates Botafogo

América advanced, taking out Botafogo with two good victories at home and abroad. However, it is a technically weaker team than Flamengo, being an opponent considered less complicated. In the Brasileirão, the club is in the relegation zone and has been oscillating. The Most Beloved beat the miners 3-0 at the end of June.

The match on July 24 is against Atlético-GO before the first leg. Before the return, the team enters the field on August 14 against a complicated opponent: Santos. If it continues in the fight against relegation, it is likely that the club will not spare its players looking to score points to get out of this situation.

Fortaleza is the lantern of the Brasileirão

Despite having a good campaign in the Copas, falling in the round of 16 of Libertadores, the first time the club has reached the stage in history, and eliminating rival Ceará in the Copa do Brasil, Fortaleza is another opponent among the least complicated. The northeast are in the bottom of the Brasileirão with only 11 points conquered and it is likely that the Mais Querido would be far superior to this possible opponent. But despite that, one of Fortaleza’s two victories in the Brasileirão was over Rubro-Negro.

But the team can still improve with the reinforcements of Thiago Galhardo and Lucas Sasha. In addition, midfielder Otero is also arriving and the club is trying to invest to improve the team. On July 24, the tricolors face Santos and should not save, as the focus is on escaping relegation. Therefore, he would be a good opponent, who would arrive with the starting lineup a little more tired than others who must save for the decisive matches in the Cup. Before the return game, the opponent is Ceará on August 14th. In addition to the situation in the table, it is a classic and the tricolor team must also go with maximum force.

Atlético-GO is one more in the relegation zone

Another one that shouldn’t save in the fight to get out of the sticking zone, Atlético-GO is the 18th with 17 points. Flamengo faces Goiás on July 30 and if this confrontation happened in the Copa do Brasil, there would be two matches in a row because of the game in the Brasileirão.

In addition, Atlético still has another focus and the smaller investment could complicate against Flamengo. Between the matches of the Copa do Brasil, the club plays the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana against Nacional-URU on August 2 and 9. The trip to Uruguay could wear out the team even more.

Opinions of Flamengo fans on Twitter about possible opponents in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

There are Flamengo fans who opt for the easier teams, but there are also those who want to eliminate the strongest right away. There are also fans who do not care about the opponent and observing social networks, it is noted that the opinions of fans are quite divided on which opponent they prefer to face. See some comments:

“I want a Flamengo x Fortaleza”, opines a flamengoist.

“I want peace! Here comes São Paulo, our recently adopted son”, provokes the red-black.

“I also wanted to, who knows, Fla breaks this taboo and passes, it would give a lot of confidence”, says the fan about a possible confrontation against Athletico.

“Better get Corinthians soon, it’s only in these games that Flamengo comes in concentrated, takes these weaklings and comes in thinking they’re winning, that’s when *** happens”, opines another fan.

“I wanted Flamengo to take Fluminense to discount the last ones”, reports the flamenguist wanting revenge for the recent defeats to his rival.

“Any! My preference is for command of the field and not for teams”, opines another red-black.

