Corinthians live expectation for Yuri Alberto’s debut and injured return | Corinthians

Corinthians lives the expectation of having important reinforcements on Wednesday, against Coritiba, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

Striker Yuri Alberto, the club’s main reinforcement for the second half, may be registered this Monday as a Corinthians player. As he has been training with the squad for over a week, he has chances to go to the match at Neo Química Arena.

In addition, the club counts on the return of Willian. The attacking midfielder did not travel to face Ceará this Saturday, he stayed in São Paulo and plunged into the final stretch of recovery from a dislocation in his right shoulder.

– About Yuri Alberto, Willian, Fagner, Maycon, they are training with us, they are recovering well and gaining condition. Let’s hope they are at our disposal – said the assistant Filipe Almeida after the defeat to Ceará.

1 of 2 Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Out since the game against Boca Juniors, Willian has lost five matches in this period. Now, as the player himself said in a post on social media, he is “almost there”.

It is uncertain that Willian will start, but the tendency is that he will be available to play at least a few minutes.

It is a different situation from that experienced by Renato Augusto. The midfielder has not played for eight matches, since the victory against Goiás in São Paulo. A calf discomfort took him off the pitch

Before the game against Flamengo, last week, the midfielder’s situation had passed to “transition”, the phase in which the player acquires physical conditioning after a period away.

But he still should not appear among those related against Coritiba. The player, according to the club, is in the “medical department”. Just like Junior Moraes.

Maycon had an adductor muscle injury in his right thigh. There are already 13 games away. However, he now trains normally with the group, as does Fagner, who injured the hamstring in his right thigh. The right-back has not played since June 28. He’s been out for five games.

The two, despite being at a more advanced stage for their returns, should not start playing against Coritiba. But it is possible that they are related.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!