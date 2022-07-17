Corinthians performances: Róger Guedes and Bruno Méndez save each other in defeat | Corinthians

Roger Guedes: if the striker hadn’t scored in eight games, he managed to score after just three minutes of play. Corinthians shirt 9 received on the left, carried it to the middle and sent a bomb in the right angle. Playing open on the left, Róger moved a lot in the first half, being the player who tried the most in the attack. In the second half, like Corinthians, he couldn’t play. He made a good inversion to leave Rafael Ramos free to cross, he looked for the ball in the middle, but nothing helped. Note: 6.5

Bruno Mendez: another positive highlight, perhaps the only one alongside Róger Guedes, was the Uruguayan defender. Bruno Méndez played all the time on the side of “Speed” Mendoza. Marking the most dangerous man in Ceará, it went well. He made good cuts, interceptions and tackles. After his departure, the right side, with Rafael Ramos, got worse and started to suffer more. Note: 6.5

Giuliano: perhaps the worst performance of the midfielder with the Corinthians shirt. On the field, in a medium that also had Cantillo and Du, it was to be expected a greater power of creation of the shirt 11. Erased during the whole time, he was not able to give dynamics in the attack. This was the 16th consecutive game (starter or reserve) for Giuliano, which may explain the intensity of the player on the field. Note: 3.5

Matheus Donelli: conceded two similar goals in the first half: kicks from outside the area. Still in the first stage, he avoided Ceará’s third in a face-to-face kick from Cléber. In the second half, he made a good save in the kick of shirt 89, but could not avoid the third from Ceará, by Cléber. Grade: 4.0

1 of 2 Róger Guedes kicks to score a beautiful goal in Ceará x Corinthians — Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF Róger Guedes kicks to score a beautiful goal in Ceará x Corinthians – Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

Matheus Donelli [GOL]: 4.0

Bruno Mendez [LAD]: 6.5

(Rafael Ramos [LAD]: 4.0)

Gil [ZAG]: 5.0

Raul Gustavo [ZAG]: 4.0

Fábio Santos [LAE]: 4.0

(Giovane [ATA]: 5.0)

Du Queiroz [VOL]: 5.0

Cantillo [VOL]: 4.5

(roni [VOL]: 5.0)

Giuliano [MEI]: 3.5

(Xavier [VOL]: no grade)

Gustavo Silva [ATA]: 4.5

addon [ATA]: 4.5

(Lucas Piton [LAE]: 4.5)

Roger Guedes [ATA]: 6.5

