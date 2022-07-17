Corinthians will have a week of news with reinforcements and the return of injured players

In a week with commitments for the Brazilian Championship – against Coritiba, this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and against Atlético-MG, on Sunday, in Belo Horizonte -, Corinthians will have news in its squad to try to recover from the defeat to Ceará, in Fortaleza.

Striker Yuri Alberto, the club’s main reinforcement for the second half, may be registered this Monday as a Timão player and Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira should have injured players back – cases of right-back Fagner, attacking midfielder Willian and the Maycon steering wheel.

“About Yuri Alberto, Willian, Fagner, Maycon, they are training with us, they are recovering well and gaining condition. Let’s hope they are at our disposal”, said Portuguese assistant Filipe Almeida after the defeat to Ceará. He replaced Vítor Pereira, who served the first of two suspension games.

Of the injured, Willian is the closest to playing again. He is in the final stretch of recovery from a dislocation in his right shoulder suffered about a month ago – he was out of the last five matches for Corinthians – and has even participated in team training at CT Joaquim Grava.

If he should count on reinforcements, Vítor Pereira may have more absences in the team. The main one is goalkeeper Cássio, who was out of the game against Ceará due to pain in his lower back. He even traveled to Fortaleza, but was vetoed at the delegation’s hotel, and will now be treated in the coming days to find out if there is an injury.

Midfielder Renato Augusto and striker Júnior Moraes have no return forecast. The first even started a transition process, but he felt pain in his calf again. The striker is still recovering from a sprained left ankle he suffered two weeks ago.

