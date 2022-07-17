Cruzeiro vs Novorizontino: see the players listed by Pezzolano

Cruzeiro seeks victory to open even more advantage at the top of Serie B

Cruzeiro released the list of related parties for the game against Novorizontino-SP, for the 18th round of Serie B. Regarding the team that lost to Fluminense, 3-0, in the Copa do Brasil, there are two positive news: the returns by Neto Moura and Geovane Jesus.

On the other hand, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not have midfielder Willian Oliveira, who was diagnosed with an acromioclavicular dislocation in his right shoulder. He started the recovery process, but will be absent in the next matches.

In addition to the defensive midfielder, the Uruguayan coach will not be able to count on goalkeeper Gabriel Brazo, midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Jaj, all in the medical department.

Midfielder Neto Moura, right-back Geovane and defender Z Ivaldo can return to the team. If the defender on loan from Furaco does not return, a defensive midfielder must fill the midfield, leaving the team in 4-4-2. The tendency for the team to play in 3-5-2.

O cruise must play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais (Geovane), Machado (Adriano), Neto Moura, Daniel Jnior (Vitor Leque) and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.

See the related list

