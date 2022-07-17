Cruzeiro vs Novorizontino: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Novorizontino face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Mineirão. The match is valid for the 18th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. The Minas Gerais team leads the competition in an isolated way and tries to win again in the season. The São Paulo team is looking for the three points to touch the G-4 of the table.

Cruzeiro comes from three games without a win. For Série B, playing away from home, the team tied with Ituano and lost to Guarani. Last Tuesday, Paulo Pezzolano’s team was defeated by Fluminense and ended up being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil. If they win this Sunday’s game, Cruzeiro will increase their advantage over the main competitors in the dispute for access to Serie A.

Novorizontino returns to the field after a rare eleven-day break. The last game played was on July 6, in a 1-0 victory against Brusque. Rafael Guanaes, who will be reunited with his former team, won three victories in four matches in charge of Tigre. The team is in the middle of the table and seeks to approach the G4 and distance itself from the relegation zone.

Streaming: Globo (for MG), with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Fábio Júnior; and Premiere, with narration by Eduardo Moreno and comments by Grafite and Carlos Eduardo Lino.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

After changing the scheme to play against Fluminense, the trend is for the coach to play with three defenders again. Thus, Zé Ivaldo resumes the title in the vacancy. He also has Geovane Jesus and Neto Moura at his disposal again. The first disputes position with Léo Pais, and the second returns to the team, but the doubt remains about his teammate in midfield.

Without Willian Oliveira, with a shoulder injury, Filipe Machado and Adriano appear as main alternatives. Pedro Castro runs out. In the offensive sector, the dispute is between Vitor Leque and Daniel Jr..

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Neto Moura, Filipe Machado (Adriano), Léo Pais (Geovane Jesus), Matheus Bidu and Daniel Jr. (Victor Fan); Luvannor and Edu

Who is out: Jajá, João Paulo, Willian Oliveira and Gabriel Brazão (medical department)

hanging: Geovane Jesus, Lucas Oliveira, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Santos, Willian Oliveira and Zé Ivaldo

Novorizontino – Coach: Rafael Guanaes

Tigre has been getting used to several embezzlements game by game. This time, the team has no suspension, with the return of Rodolfo Filemon and Quirino, who were suspended in the previous round. Novorizontino hopes to have the return of Ronald, Lucas Tocantins and Diego Torres, who are recovering from injury. Bruno Silva only returns between September and October. Already the goalkeeper Giovanni can be listed again at the end of this month.

Likely lineup: Lucas Frigeri; Willean Lepo, Rodolfo Filemon, Ligger and Paulinho; Gustavo Bochecha, Danielzinho and Rômulo (Diego Torres); Douglas Baggio, Bruno Costa and Ronaldo.

Who is out: Bruno Silva and Giovanni (injured).

hanging: Ligger and Ronaldo.

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC) Assistant 1: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/SC)

Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/SC) Assistant 2: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS)

Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS) VAR: Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior (PE)

Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior (PE) Fourth referee: Antonio Marcio Teixeira da Silva (MG)