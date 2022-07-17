Cruzeiro x Novorizontino: Pezzolano has news among related; see probable team | cruise

Cruzeiro released the list of 23 players listed by Paulo Pezzolano for the duel with Novorizontino, this Sunday, 4 pm, at Mineirão. There are two novelties in relation to the athletes available last Tuesday, against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil.

The main one is Neto Moura, who could not defend Raposa in the Copa do Brasil due to having played in the competition for Mirassol. He will be a starter, and the doubt remains in relation to his teammate, after Willian Oliveira was injured. Filipe Machado, Adriano and Pedro Castro are vying for the spot, with the last one running on the outside.

The other return is for Geovane Jesus, who came as a starter, but served a suspension against Fluminense. He disputes position with Léo Pais on the right wing.

What influences this decision is the defensive option of Pezzolano, who can return with Zé Ivaldo to the team, resuming the scheme with three defenders.

Regarding the offensive sector, who is left out is Waguininho, triggered in the second half against Fluminense. It’s just that he has six games in Serie B and, if he enters the field, he won’t be able to transfer to another team in the competition. About the holders of the sector, Daniel Jr. disputes a spot with Vitor Leque.

The probable Cruzeiro team has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Neto Moura, Filipe Machado (Adriano), Léo Pais (Geovane Jesus), Matheus Bidu and Daniel Jr. (Victor Fan); Luvannor and Ed.

Cruzeiro arrives for the match after stumbling against Ituano and Guarani, in Serie B. The team is still in the lead of the competition, with 38 points, four more than Vasco, in second place, and 12 more in relation to Sport , which appears in fifth place.