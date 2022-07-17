Cruzeiro X Novorizontino – Supersports

23

1 time VAR delay in checking Adriano’s goal irritates the Cruzeiro fans. The Miner taken by boos.

22

1 time Cruzeiro players anxiously await the referee’s decision on Adriano’s goal. The referee continues talking to the VAR.

21

1 time LOOK AT THE VAR!!! Referee Brulio da Silva Machado talks to VAR after complaining about Adriano’s irregular position in Cruzeiro’s goal.

20

1 time CRUISE GOOOOOL!!! Edu is activated at the nozzle of the area on the right, raises his head and crosses in the small area. Leo Pais didn’t catch up, Adriano appeared free on Lepo’s back and headed in the low right corner of goalkeeper Frigeri.

20

1 time CRUISE GOOOOOL!!! ADRIANO OPENS THE SCOREBOARD FOR THE FOX!!!

19

1 time Gustavo Buchecha receives a pass in the right lane and gets up in the area looking for Ronaldo. The ball goes for free in the hands of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

18

1 time RAFAEL CABRAL!!! Bruno Costa starts on the left, invades the area leaving Z Ivaldo missing and finishes low. Raposa’s goalkeeper palms and the heavenly defense pushes away the danger.

17

1 time WOOOOO!!! Luvannor, triggered by Filipe Machado in the midfield, puts the ball on his left foot and drops a bomb in the goal. The round comes out on top of the cross.

16

1 time RAFAEL CABRAL!!! Douglas Baggio receives a beautiful throw in the area from the left, wins at the speed of Z Ivaldo and finishes in a cross. Raposa’s goalkeeper makes a good save in two halves.

15

1 time Leo Pais gets up from the right midfielder in the small area to Edu and Ligger kicks out the danger.

14

1 time Adriano tries to pull a counterattack through the left midfielder, but misses the ball when he calls Lo Baiano for the dribble and goes out on the sideline.

13

1 time Filipe Machado, from Cruzeiro, collapses on the lawn accusing pain in his right foot.

12

1 time Bidu takes a corner from the right in the small area looking for Edu and Walber cuts the danger head on.

11

1 time Paulinho gets into a ball court and sends straight through the back line giving Cruzeiro a free corner.

10

1 time Luvannor receives a good cross from Leo Pais in the small area, wins high from Ligger and heads into the goal. The ball goes weak and the goalkeeper Frigeri defends.

9

1 time After taking a corner from the left, Luvannor tries to cross the area and ends up being blocked by Lo Baiano.

8

1 time Adriano crosses from the left wing in the area, Edu tries to head the goal, but Paulinho puts the ball through the back line. Corner for Cruzeiro.

7

1 time Leo Pais wing the ball from the right midfielder in the area to Edu and Paulinho away the danger.

6

1 time Ronaldo opens a pass on the left wing and Bruno Costa crosses the first post to Lo Baiano. Lucas Oliveira cuts his head.

5

1 time Lepo tries a short table with Danielzinho in the attacking right lane, but Bidu sends the ball through the sideline.

4

1 time Douglas Baggio launched on the right wing by Danielzinho, pedals on top of Brock and lifts in the area for Ronaldo. The ball goes strong and Z Ivaldo removes the danger.

3

1 time Walber and Ligger exchange passes in Novorizontino’s defense field. Fox’s attackers press on.

two

1 time WOOOOO!!! Filipe Machado triggered in the midfield by Bidu, fixes the ball in his right leg and shoots a bomb over Frigeri’s goal.

1

1 time REFRIGERATED!!!! Neto Moura takes a beautiful shot from the midfield in the area on the right, Edu leaves free to finish, but the Novorizontino goalkeeper takes the ball away with a kick.

0

1 time The game begins at the Mineiro stadium. Cruzeiro gives the first touches on the ball.

0

1 time Teams profiled in the field. In moments, the ball will roll.

0

1 time Novorizontino comes to the field in a 4-3-3 formation: Frigeri; Lepo, Walber, Ligger and Paulinho; Lo Baiano, Bochecha and Danielzinho; Bruno Costa, Douglas Baggio and Ronaldo.

0

1 time Cruzeiro is lined up in a 3-5-2 formation: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Brock; Leo Pais, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Adriano and Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.

0

1 time HISTORIC DAY! Cruzeiro and Novorizontino face each other for the first time in football history.

0

1 time EYE ON ARBITRATION! Referee Brulio da Silva Machado whistles the game and will be assisted by Klber Lcio Gil and Eduardo Gonalves da Cruz. VAR will be commanded by judge Antnio Márcio Teixeira da Silva.

0

1 time DEFAULTS: Cruzeiro will not have the injured Jaj, Joo Paulo, Willian Oliveira and Gabriel Brazo. Novorizontino will not have Giovanni and Bruno Silva due to physical problems.

0

1 time NOVORIZONTINO CAMPAIGN IN THE 2022 SEASON: 6 wins, 8 draws, 16 losses, 21 goals scored and 39 goals conceded. Acting as a visitor, Tigre do Vale has 2 wins, 5 draws, 8 losses, 9 goals scored and 19 goals conceded.

0

1 time CRUZEIRO CAMPAIGN IN THE 2022 SEASON: 24 wins, 3 draws, 10 losses, 58 goals scored and 30 goals conceded. Playing as home team, Raposa has 14 wins, 1 draws, 2 defeats, 29 goals scored and 10 goals conceded.

0

1 time Cruzeiro and Novorizontino players warm up on Mineiro’s lawn.

0

1 time THE TEAMS IN BRAZILIAN SERIES B: Cruzeiro has 38 points (12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses) and occupies the first position. Novorizontino has 23 points (6 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses) and is in 11th place in the table.

0

1 time After 11 days off, Novorizontino aims for victory to stay away from the Z4 and enter the squad that fights for one of the four spots in the elite access of Brazilian football next year.

0

1 time Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro enters the field looking to put an end to the series of 2 games without a win in Serie B to continue shooting in the lead of the Second.