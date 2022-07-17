Did you know that there is fast and slow cell charge? see the differences

Cell phone load is a topic that raises doubts in many people, as it can vary greatly in terms of time and efficiency. Each device has a certain characteristic that is related to battery charging.

Did you know that there are fast charge and slow cell charge options? Well, few people pay attention to it, but it’s a detail that makes all the difference. The cell phone can be charged in a few minutes or take hours to complete 100%.

Check out the difference between each type of cell phone charge and know how to identify what happens to your device when it is connected to the socket.

What is cell phone fast charge?

The cell phone charge can be given quickly and is also called by the name in English quick charge. This is a function of more modern devices and makes charging happen faster than normal.

Fast mobile charging appeared in 2013 and, since now, has undergone several adjustments and improvements. In the past, some equipment ended up overheating, something that no longer occurs. In addition, for fast charging to occur, you need to use the appropriate charger, which is larger than usual.

And the slow cell charge, how does it work?

While fast charging is a new feature, slow charging can be understood in two ways. The first is when the cell phone charge is completed in a common way, that is, it obeys the standard rhythm of each device. On the other hand, it can also happen because of some device defect.

Using parallel and unofficial chargers from the brand can cause the cell phone to charge its battery slowly. The component cable may be faulty or the outlet itself offers the possibility of failure.