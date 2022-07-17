Do you know which zodiac sign is the most fashionable? ABZ Review bets on Cancer

WONDERFUL!

Augusto Bezerril

@augustobezerril

ALWAYS DIVA

The haute couture fashion week is back with an impact like never before! Had Nicole Kidman and naomi at Balenciaga. Had Sharon Stone in sweet & Gabbana. Had Valentino in Piazza di Spagna In Rome . Had Dolce & Gabbana in an equally spectacular setting in Sicily. to almost potiguar AnnThe Claudia Rochthe was present super vip in the presentation of the Haute Couture and Uomo collections by Dolce Gabbana. To well represent the luxury of Brazil, Anna wore jewelry Anna Rocha & Apollinario.

WE LOVE

pregnant and happy, Lorena Brazil and Horacio Oliveira made a vacation tour of Mendoza in Argentina. we asked the influencer what can’t be missed in terms of skincare and beauty for those who travel to such an icy destination. What did she answer us? “TI have the (necessary) that I take for any trip, which I don’t use specifically for the cold. But definitely Lepantol Lipbalm to moisturize lips. and face moisturizer“, it says Lorraine.

YES, SERIDO

The ‘potiguar and seridoense’ Jailson Marcos presented Sertões collection at Feneartethe largest handicraft fair in Latin America.

_____ STYLING

STYLORAMA follow the doctor’s style Walid Bou Chakra by Campos do Jordão.

____ JADORO _______

The collection Saint Laurent arrived at Shopping JK Iguatemi in SP. The lawyer Rossana Fonseca chose an item from the collection created by Anthony Vaccarelo. Do you know which one? See image above!

_________________________________________________________________________________________

S OF SERIDO

Seridó is all about Sant’Anna. Vânia Silva – the most from Potiguar miracle touch of celebrities – visited Caicó and participated in the inauguration of the Santa Luzia Optical. In the picture, Sezinaldo Faustino, Nayara Patricia, Vânia Silva and Alvaro Costa celebrate the opening of the store. In addition to glasses, cakes impacted in the sense dlc.

NATOWN

the brand No Label arrives at Natal Shopping. The opening had a super review and good drinks from the Cervejaria Raffe. In the picture, RaoniDirector of No Labeland the presenter Lamonier Araújo.

TOO MUCH

Raonie Lidia Pacce in the opening review of No Label at the Christmas Shopping

LET’S READ

The magazine Harper’s Bazaar arrives with super coverage about Dragão Fashion Brasil. We loved seeing the brand hand lace per Edina Moreira highlighted. See in the photo dress pot hand lace + boot Miu Miu. let’s go Bank of Tota or in Atheneu Magazinethen.

SERTÃO NA PINA

exposition follows The Sertão Turned into the Sea per azole at the Pinacoteca do Estado, Cidade Alta.

___________________________________________

HAPPY

After a while in New York and Boston, Emanuel Nascimento is back to Anninha salon. As a good son comes back, manu appears in the photo with Annie honey and Terez tinoco in the afternoon beauty in Tyrol

IT’S BIG!!!

Those born under the super sign of Cancer have a great sky in fashion, architecture, design and everything cool. Gisele, Carol Trentini and Isabelli are models governed by Cancer. The architect Felipe Bezerra He’s a born Cancer. the fashion consultant Danni Motta (pictured above) is Cancer. super beauty, Iza Dantas it’s cancer. our dear Debora Stephanie She’s a Cancer at heart! Gracinha Ferreira is a Cancerian of the rarest flavor. Who do not love? darling and fashionista Danni Fontes is a love!

FOLLOWING

Top of architecture and Cancerian, Gracita Lopes uses parts Palone Design and check the magazine Palone.

L

TRENTANDO

Liege Barbalho punctuates shades of green in a black-and-white look. The zoom goes on the scarpin Arezzo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

.

Today is a happy day for lawyer Felipe Calf.

ALEXIA, BRAZIL!

ABZ Review ends with a nice sound of Alexia Bomtempo and Roberto Sá.

Photos Granted / Disclosure