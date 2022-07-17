Does it fit on your team? Coach of the South American National Team does not renew and is available on the market

Ricardo Gareca is available on the market. The Peruvian Football Federation announced on social media that the coach is no longer the coach of the Peru National Team. The commander was unable to take the team to the second consecutive World Cup.

Through social networks, the Federation released a message of thanks to the coach’s work. Gareca made history by taking Peru back to a World Cup editionin 2018, after decades of absence from the tournament.

“With remarkable professionalism and a lot of dedication, he managed to achieve sporting achievements, counting on the qualities and abilities of our players; therefore, our reiterated and sincere thanks to Professor Ricardo Gareca and his team, wishing them the best”, wrote the Federation.

Therefore Gareca can sign with any team. The name of the coach was speculated at Boca Juniors, from Argentina. The coach had a stint in Brazilian football. In 2014 he coached Palmeiras, but he couldn’t fit in a good job.

Gareca numbers

According to the Peruvian press, the Peruvian Federation offered a contract renewal with a salary 40% less than what Gareca received. This led to the coach not accepting the proposal and leaving the technical command of the team.

In more than seven years, Ricardo Gareca has commanded Peru 96 times, with 39 wins, 23 draws and 34 defeats.