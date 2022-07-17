Dorival Júnior values ​​Flamengo’s great defensive phase

Rubro-Negro conceded just three goals in the last seven games, one against, by Rodinei

In addition to being happy with Flamengo’s 2-0 victory over Coritiba, last Saturday night (16), coach Dorival Júnior is happy with the good phase of Mengão’s defense. In the last seven games, Rubro-Negro was leaked only three times. One of them was an own goal, by Rodinei, which shows that the opponents are struggling to swing Fla’s nets.

And the positive numbers appear even with so many changes in the defense. In the 2-0 over Atlético-MG, last Wednesday (13), for the Copa do Brasil, the coach selected David Luiz and Léo Pereira. In the triumph over Coritiba, but for the Brasileirão, the duo was Gustavo Henrique, who even scored a goal, and Pablo. For Dorival, this is the result of a tactical understanding and commitment of the athletes.

Earn money with Mengão wins

— Players who are part of Flamengo’s squad cannot be considered reserves and starters. They’re all on the same level, they’re all great production players, the vast majority of them I’ve had the pleasure of working with and I know them. When I arrived, I asked them to improve processes, to dedicate themselves because they would be used at any time. The behavioral change of players in search of improvement at all times, thus bringing all athletes who are in the squad so that we have the same condition in the squad. And the use of each of them at the right time. – commented Dorival, in a press conference after the victory at Mané Garrincha.

In addition to the aforementioned own goal by Rodinei against Corinthians, Flamengo conceded a goal against Santos, on the last 2/7 and another against Tolima (COL), when they won 7-1 and were leaked with the victory assured, on the 6/7. In all, Dorival has 11 matches in this time at Mengão, with 7 wins, 4 losses, 12 goals conceded and 21 scored.

Flamengo clings to this good phase to try to beat Juventude, next Wednesday (20), at Mané Garrincha, in the Federal District, in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. The ball will roll at 8:30 pm (Brasília time) and will have the most red-black transmission on the Internet on Coluna do Fla. After beating Coritiba this Saturday (16), Mengão is in seventh place, with 24 points, six less than the leader Palmeiras, who is still playing in the round.