Dorival values ​​Flamengo’s victory, but regrets insults to Vitinho: “Lamentable” | Flamengo

After the defeat to Corinthians last weekend, Flamengo won again in the Brazilian Championship. In Brasília, at Mané Garrincha stadium, Rubro-Negro beat Coritiba 2-0 – in two goals after a corner, the first scored by Gustavo Henrique and the second by Diego.

The team from Rio, which entered the field significantly modified – only Santos, João Gomes and Pedro remained among the holders of the last game with Atlético-MG -, reached 24 points and temporarily jumped to 7th position – six behind leader Palmeiras, who only goes to the field on Monday.

Coach Dorival Júnior came out in defense of Vitinho, who suffered from boos and insults during the match. He came on in the second half and missed a clear chance to score.

– I trust a lot in the group I have, in the players that are there. I don’t give up playing any. What happened today with Vitinho is regrettable. He’s been working, he’s been dedicated and at some point he’s going to find his best production. And I hope that happens. As long as a player doesn’t give up on himself, you can be sure that we, the commission, and the directors won’t – said the coach.

Next Wednesday, Flamengo faces Juventude, again in Brasília – at 8:30 pm. The expectation is that Flamengo will be able to regularize Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal for a possible debut at the Mané Garrincha stadium.

At the press conference, Dorival Júnior also went on to talk about the lineup. He said that the team that played against Galo last Wednesday felt the demands of the match for the Copa do Brasil – when Flamengo won 2-0 and went from phase to quarterfinals.

The coach recalled that the teams have been in competition for two years practically uninterrupted and commented that the main concern is to avoid injuries that make Flamengo lose their players for “30 to 40 days”.

– At the end of the Wednesday game, the delivery was clear… Everyone noticed how the players ended the Wednesday game against Atlético-MG. Today we use Pedro, João and Santos, three athletes only and two from the line. Even so, they could not withstand the entire match. Imagine if we had the 11 in the same situation? So, either we study what is studied, which is measured at each match in relation to all athletes, collectively, to the group, or we respect it or we ignore it and throw everything under the table, the rug and put that in our head, imagining that that team will always be in the best possible condition. I want to make it clear, we don’t give up any competition. Today we put on the field the best Flamengo possible. People can sometimes not understand, but there’s no way to have to play two and a half days after we’re on the field. After that match the players went to sleep at 3, 4 in the morning. Delivery was great. We had people from the coaching staff who couldn’t sleep. Wear is excessive. This also happened with Atlético who play tomorrow, not today as we play. The degree of difficulty in each round is even higher. And you can be sure that I will always field the best team possible. I am very satisfied with what I am seeing, because the delivery is being very big. If we leave something to be desired in some technical aspects, and I agree, the delivery, dedication, determination, the fight for the result has been motivating and that makes me believe more every day – commented Dorival.

Premiere forecast Cebolinha and Vidal

– Cebolinha (will play) immediately, will be with us or acting or entering suddenly. It also goes through an adaptation process. Vidal is still early. Too early yet. Let’s not create anticipation in advance, let’s give him time to condition himself, get to know all the processes. So that we still have conditions. We need to be calm with him, above all, respect everything that was determined by the physical and scientific department of the club.

Importance of two goals from set pieces

– The dead ball is a weapon, we have to use it in the best way. We have players who have great definition. Fortunately, for the sequence, for the repetition, for the number of balls in training, I think this has happened in a more natural way. I hope it doesn’t stop there. That we improve at every moment, that we encourage, that we return to having in the repetitions the solutions that we are finding in the matches. It is a detail that every day has to be explored more.

– Players who are within the Flamengo squad cannot be considered reserves and holders. They’re all of the same level, they’re all great production players, the vast majority of them I’ve had the pleasure of working with and I know them. When I arrived, I asked them to improve processes, to dedicate themselves because they would be used at any time. I trust a lot in the group I have, in the players that are there. I don’t give up playing any. What happened today with Vitinho is regrettable. He’s been working, he’s been dedicated and at some point he’s going to find his best production. And I hope that happens. As long as the player doesn’t give up on himself, you can be sure that we, the committee, and the directors won’t. Because we believe, trust and are sure they will give us great results. Due to the volume of work, dedication in training, dedication, it is a group that deserves a lot of respect, for everything they have already done within the club and for what they can still accomplish. I’m not afraid to say that this team will still find ways there that 40, 60 days ago few believed. Except for those who are inside and who are noticing everything that has happened. The behavioral change of players in search of improvement at all times, thus bringing all athletes who are in the squad so that we have the same condition in the squad. And the use of each of them at the right time.

– I strongly believe in work, repetition and dedication. What Vitinho has been doing in training and I believe that at some point he will turn that key. You can be sure. I will continue to believe that he will find that path again. As long as he doesn’t give up on himself, he will have support from all of us. It won’t be different with Vitinho. At some point it will be important and decisive for all of us. Sometimes people don’t believe, they give up very easy on a similar one. But the role of all of us is to always value, we seek to get the most out of each one of them, giving conditions for them to recover with the passing of training and games. Repeating, making mistakes, finding your best there in front.

