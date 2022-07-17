Drummond says that Santos did not open negotiations with a new coach and discusses Guto | saints

Santos’ new football executive Newton Drummond said on Saturday that the club had not yet made contact with any coach to take the place left by Fabián Bustos. The leader discussed his interest in Guto Ferreira.

– We are working. We didn’t talk to anyone, we didn’t make contact with anyone. We had a meeting Thursday to look at the possibilities, but we haven’t made contact with anyone. If someone says they talked to Santos, it’s not true – said Drummond, to De Olho no Peixe.

Asked if Guto would be Santos’ priority, the executive avoided going into details.

“I don’t speak in names,” he said.

The tendency is for interim Marcelo Fernandes to continue in charge of the team against Botafogo, on Wednesday, at Vila Belmiro.

– At first, Marcelo is preserved for the game on Wednesday. Even if there is a definition of the name and the signing, I believe that Marcelo will still play this game. There is no definition. Marcelo remains the interim coach of Santos.

Santos completes ten days without a coach this Sunday. Fabián Bustos was fired after being eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana, against Deportivo Táchira, in Vila Belmiro. On the same day, football executive Edu Dracena resigned and also left the club.

