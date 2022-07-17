Drunk pilot suffers dry breakdown, makes landing on the highway, is arrested and plane is towed away from the scene

Video playback below





An absolutely unusual case was registered in the United States on Friday, July 15, after a pilot, lucky to be alive, made an emergency landing on Interstate I-70, located on the outskirts of Kansas City. According to the American media, authorities said he was drunk and had run out of fuel.

Luckily, the landing took place at dawn, at a time when the highway already had a very low movement. Shortly after the accident, police were called and found the 35-year-old pilot close to the plane with only bruises.

For the police, he showed signs of intoxication, but it is suspected that he was under the influence of some other drug. Still, he was able to inform an air traffic controller that he would make an emergency landing on the highway, which he successfully completed. The aircraft briefly crashed into the sides of the runway, but the damage was apparently minor.





A video (above) taken by a witness shows the moment the Piper Cherokee small aircraft is towed away by a tow truck at around 5 am on Friday.

Also according to the authorities, the aircraft had regular documentation and had made several flights in the 24 hours before the accident, but only an investigation will be able to confirm whether the pilot of the other flights was the same.

The young man was taken into custody and faces charges of flying a plane while intoxicated, possession of drugs (marijuana) and illegal possession of a firearm.



