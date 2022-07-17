‘Dune: Part 2’: Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli in Denis Villeneuve’s Long-Awaited Sequel

according to deadline, Souheila Yacoub has been cast in the upcoming sequel ‘Dune: Part 2’which will be based on the second half of the original book signed by Frank Herbert.

The Swedish actress will play Shishakli, a leader of the Fremen group.

Yacoub is known for its participation in the thriller psychological ‘Climax’in Gaspar Noé, like Lou. Your other credits include ‘De Bas Etages’, ‘The Braves’ and ‘The Salt of Tears’.

Filming for the second part will begin on later this month. Pre-recordings begin in the city of Altivole, Italy; the main recordings, in turn, will be made in Budapest, Hungary, from the day July 21.

Remembering that the premiere was postponed to the day November 17, 2023same day as presequence ‘The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents’.

Denis Villeneuve returns to the steering chair.

‘Dune: Part Two‘ will have the return of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolinin addition to introducing Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken.

Léa Seydoux (‘007: No Time to Die’) will play Lady Margot, an ally of the Sisterhood.

Released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in North America, the first film became a box office success, grossing over US$ 400 million worldwide.

Furthermore, ‘Dune‘ was also critically acclaimed, winning 83% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

