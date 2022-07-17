Emmy ignores Selena Gomez, but actress stands out in series

Actors Steve Martin and Martin Short, from the series Only Murders in the Building, were nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys, however, the award ignored Selena Gomez.

The actress stars in the series alongside her colleagues and has not received any nominations, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t stood out in her own way.

That’s because Selena is part of the team of executive producers at Hulu, the platform for which the attraction is produced, which puts her in the place of the second Latin woman in history linked to a production that is nominated in this category.

If the series wins, Selena will join Celia D. Costas, the only Latina to win an Emmy as a series producer, for Angels in America.

For those unfamiliar with the artist, Selena is the daughter of a Mexican father; her paternal grandparents were also born in Mexico.

Its name is a tribute to the Mexican singer Selena Quintanilla, who had great success in the 80s and was murdered, at the height of her stardom, by her own partner.

In the series, she plays the character Mabel, a resident of the old condominium Arconia, who helps to investigate a crime that happens in the building.

Only Murders in The Building renewed for a third season

The series’ official profile announced that Hulu has renewed it for a third season. In Brazil, it is available on Star+.

Craig Erwichpresident of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, had the following to say about the series:

“Only Murders in the Building It is the true jewel in the crown. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”

The series places characters from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez investigating a real crime of murder in the building where they live.

