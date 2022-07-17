Euphoria Actress Is Mystery About Marvel Movie, But Admits: “Trained A Lot”

The film Madame Webwhich will have actress Dakota Johnson in the lead role, has already started production, but who revealed that she is having a lot of fun in the recordings was actress Sydney Sweeney, from euphoria.

“I am currently filming Madame Web, and I can’t really say anything about my character, but I’m really excited. This is my first Marvel movie. So, I’ve been having fun and training a lot to act in it”, she said in an interview with Variety magazine.

Madame Web is one of the productions that make up the universe of Spider-Man films that belong to Sony and not to Marvel Studios.

Producer explains more details about films that are part of the Spider-Verse at Sony

Producer Amy Pascal recently explained that Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off films are located within a chronological space relative to those made by Marvel Studios.

The productions include Morbius, Venom and now, Madame Webin addition to others such as Kraven the Hunterwhich is also being produced.

“There’s the Marvel Universe, which is a container, and there’s the Spider-Verse movies, which are different, and there’s the other universe that Sony characters are in. We’re all very respectful of each other and we work together and make sure we’re just being addictive,” she said.

In 2018, Sony Pictures decided to kick off its franchise of live-action Marvel spin-offs, with the release of films centered around Spider-Man villains.

the first movie was Venomwhich took many fans to the cinema and was followed by Carnage Time. The most recent release was morbiuswhich was not very successful among fans, but conquered its space, even though it was considered a joke.

Recently, two movies have been added to the 2023 release schedule that are supposed to come out on June 23 and October 6. Fans speculate that one of these films could be the sequence of Venom: Time of Carnage.

However, along with Madame Webthere are also rumors that Sony is also developing a Sinister Six movie and another movie directed by Olivia Wilde, which will feature Spider-Woman, however, it is still necessary to wait.

