Europe exceeds 1,000 deaths from extreme heat wave

Temperatures in parts of Spain reached 45.7 °C; Britain also prepares to face the hottest day on record in its history

EFE/EPA/SDIS 33

Heat wave has already killed more than 1,000 Europeans this summer



The old continent, used to milder temperatures, is currently facing an intense wave of extreme heat. Some European countries, such as Spain and Portugal, recorded an average of 40 °C in recent days. As a result of the hot and dry weather, Greece and France had to fight forest fires and hundreds of Europeans died. The forecast, however, does not indicate that the situation will change in the coming days and, after the weekend, thermometers will continue to register high temperatures and many regions are expected to have their hottest day of the year in the near future. So far, the high temperature in Portugal and Spain – with records of 45.7 °C – has already killed more than 1,000 Europeans. According to a study published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate, the main agent responsible for the worsening of heat waves is climate change.

In Spanish lands, the meteorological agency issued high temperature alerts for this Sunday with highs of 42 °C in Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja. The media also warned that temperatures will remain “abnormally high” in the coming days. The lack of rain also impacted the levels of the country’s reservoirs, which are currently at 44% of their capacity, below the historical average of 66% for the time. Forest fires in France reached the order of 11 thousand hectares in the Gironde region and more than 14 thousand people had to be evacuated in an operation that 1,200 firefighters. the french president Emmanuel Macron also claimed that the spring was very dry and that it already accounts for three times more forest area in the year than in 2020. In the Great Britain region, the country is expected to live its temperature record between Monday and Tuesday, surpassing the 38.7°C.

*Contains information from Reuters

