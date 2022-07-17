Extreme heat wave in Europe has already caused almost 600 deaths and the evacuation of 17 thousand people | World

Europe has been facing an extreme heat wave for a week that has been wreaking havoc. The high temperatures in the last week, with thermometers around 40ºC, have already caused almost 600 deaths, most of them elderly, according to the authorities. Countries such as France, Spain and Portugal continue to fight wildfires that have led to the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes.

READ TOO: Brazilians tell how they adapt to the increasingly frequent heat waves in France

The heat wave is expected to extend beyond this weekend. According to meteorologists, the next few days could record new temperature records. See below the situation in different countries.

2 out of 8 Tourists rest at an evacuation center in southwest France. More than 10,000 people, including residents and tourists, have already been evacuated from homes and camps in the region. — Photo: Gaizka Iroz/AFP Tourists rest at an evacuation center in southwest France. More than 10,000 people, including residents and tourists, have already been evacuated from homes and camps in the region. — Photo: Gaizka Iroz/AFP

In the southwest of the country, at least a thousand firefighters are still mobilized to contain forest fires that have already devastated more than 10,500 hectares this Tuesday (12) in the Gironde region. There are no reports of casualties from the fires so far.

In total, more than 14,000 people, including residents and tourists, were evacuated from homes and camps in the region. According to RFI, seven emergency housing centers and a medical-psychological emergency cell were opened to support victims.

On Saturday (16), French President Emmanuel Macron said that the spring was very dry and that this year has already accounted for three times more area of ​​forest burned compared to 2020.

He said the country was benefiting from “European solidarity” and thanked Greece for sending planes that arrived in France on Friday and others from Italy that are due to arrive in the coming days, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

3 out of 8 Firefighters work to contain fire in Louchats as fires continue to spread in the Gironde region of France. — Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Firefighters work to contain a fire in Louchats as fires continue to spread in the Gironde region of France. — Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The forecast of the meteorological services is that temperatures exceed 40ºC in many cities in the interior of France in the coming days. In Paris, this should happen on Monday and Tuesday. In the latest weather alert, 38 of the country’s 96 departments were listed on “orange” alert.

4 of 8 A helicopter drops water on a fire in the Mijas region, in the province of Malaga, Spain. — Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP A helicopter drops water on a fire in the Mijas region, in the province of Malaga, Spain. — Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

In the country, the heat wave, which has lasted almost a week, has caused at least 360 deaths, according to data from Spanish authorities reported by Deutsche Welle.

High temperatures, which reached 45.7ºC, have also been causing major forest fires. As of Sunday (17), about 20 of them remain out of control in different parts of the country, according to RFI.

5 of 8 Tourist bus passes a thermometer marking 49ºC in Madrid, Spain. — Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters Tourist bus passes a thermometer marking 49ºC in Madrid, Spain. — Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

In the Galicia region, more than 4,000 hectares were consumed by the flames. In Malaga province, around 3,000 people were evacuated due to a massive fire on the outskirts of Mijas, a town popular with tourists from northern Europe. In Extremadura, helicopters poured water to try to contain the flames that destroyed 3,000 hectares and formed thick clouds of smoke.

In addition to the heat, the lack of rain is reducing the levels of reservoirs in the country. Last week, the reservoirs were only at 44% of their full capacity, down from the 66% average for this period over the past decade.

6 of 8 People carry dogs as they are evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire in Leiria, Portugal. — Photo: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters People carry dogs as they are evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire in Leiria, Portugal. — Photo: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

According to the Portuguese Ministry of Health, 238 people died between July 7 and 13 – most of them elderly – because of the heat wave.

In the last week, almost all the districts of the country were under red alert, the most serious issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA). The city of Lousã, in central Portugal, reached a record 46.3°C on Wednesday (13).

“We face an almost unprecedented situation in terms of weather,” André Fernandes, national commander of civil defense, said on Saturday (16th), according to DW.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa canceled a state trip to Mozambique to stay and monitor the fires, which have already destroyed more than 30,000 hectares since the beginning of the year.

7 of 8 A resident uses a bucket of water to put out embers on an olive tree in Moinhos João da Serra, in Ourem. — Photo: Pedro Rocha/AFP A resident uses a bucket of water to put out embers on an olive tree in Moinhos João da Serra, in Ourem. — Photo: Pedro Rocha/AFP

In the north of the country, a pilot died after the crash of an aircraft helping to fight the flames in the region of Foz Côa, close to the Spanish border.

According to the last known report from Portuguese civil protection, the fires of the last week left two dead and around sixty injured. Since the beginning of this most recent heat wave, between 12,000 and 15,000 hectares of forest have burned.

This Sunday morning (17), only one major focus, in the far north, was considered active. According to Portuguese civil protection, the fire is “practically under control”. Even so, much of the country’s territory presented “maximum” or “very high” risk for fires this Sunday.

8 of 8 In London, children cool off in a water fountain this Sunday (17) amid the heat wave that ravages the United Kingdom. — Photo: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters In London, children cool off in a water fountain this Sunday (17) amid the heat wave that ravages the United Kingdom. — Photo: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The British government held an emergency meeting on Saturday to coordinate the response to high temperatures, reports DW. Authorities also issued a red alert for extreme heat early next week.

The alert covers much of England on Monday (18) and Tuesday (19), when temperatures could reach 40°C for the first time in the country, posing an additional health risk, according to the service. United Kingdom Meteorology (MET). The British temperature record is 38.7°C, recorded in 2019.

Authorities have advised London residents not to take the tube or travel on regional trains for the next few days unless absolutely necessary. As children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, schools and nursing homes have also been instructed to take steps to protect students and residents.

According to RFI, in recent days firefighters continued to fight a fire that started on the morning of Friday (16), causing the preventive evacuation of seven communities in a rural area of ​​the island of Crete.