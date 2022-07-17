Ezra could appear in Ahsoka’s Star Wars series

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Confirmed as a Disney+ original production, Ahsoka is expected for 2023. With Rosario Dawson as the protagonist, the actress gives life to Ahsoka Tano, introduced in 2008 in the animation Star Wars: The Clone Wars. An apprentice Padawan to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Dawson made his debut as the live-action version of the character during the second season of The Mandalorian.

Now with her own series, the fan-favorite character doesn’t seem to be the only animated lover coming to life in the live-action universe. Apprentice Padawan protagonist ‘Ezra Bridger’ from Star Wars: Rebels may be hitting screens as well.

Image: Frames

Ezra Bridger Might Appear in Ahsoka

During this year’s Star Wars Celebration, series creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni revealed a small snippet of Ahsoka. In the footage shown, the creators confirmed that Rebel Pilot Captain Hera Syndulla and Mandalorian Sabine Wren, both from Star Wars: Rebels, would be making their live-action debut.

Last seen alongside Ahsoka in Rebels, Sabine agreed to meet her friend Ezra Bridger, who was pulled into hyperspace after saving his friends from an Imperial attack. With her appearance in the series, rumors that Ahsoka will function as a sequel to the animation grow more and more, following the search for her friend. In addition to the confirmation, the character was also seen in a mural portrayed during the excerpt, giving even more signs that he will be making his appearance.

Image: Gettotext

For those unfamiliar with Ezra Bridger, the character is the protagonist of Star Wars Rebels. Kanan Jarrus’s young padawan apprentice, Jedi Master, the character is known for possessing a connection to the dark side of the force similar to what we saw in Anakin Skywalker.

Character could be the villain of the series

Consumed into hyperspace after saving his friends from the Imperial onslaught, assuming Ezra survived, the character is then stuck with Grand Admiral Thrawn for 10 to 15 years. This, along with his isolation from his friends and the death of Kanan Jarrus, his Jedi Master, may have led to the character finally succumbing to the dark side of the force.

Should he return to Ahsoka, Ezra might not be the character we love so much in Rebels, as as we mentioned above, he’s always been leaning towards the dark side, with his connection to the light side always being his friends. Guided back from the calls of the dark side by his master, after his death, it is perhaps possible that the character has become an apprentice of Thrawn, due to all the events.

Image: Comix Revenge

Involving the rumors previously commented on the internet, the actor that Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin in the live-action film, is supposed to play the character.

Ahsoka is already in production

Ahsoka’s live-action adaptation began production in May of this year. With Rosario Dawson in the role of the protagonist, actor Hayden Christensen, our Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, has an expected return. Actors Ray Stevenson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno complete the cast.

To check more details, you can click here and go straight to our article on the subject.