Family makes crowdfunding to take dead son’s ashes to the moon

A family in California, in the United States, opened a crowdfunding page to fulfill the dream of their son, Matthew, who died in May at the age of 11. The boy dreamed of being an astronaut since he was five years old, and for that reason, his parents try to raise funds to take his ashes to the moon.

According to the gofundme page, where crowdfunding was opened, there has been a collection of US$14,765,000 so far, already above the established target of US$14,000. The money, according to family members, will be used to pay for the transport of Matthew’s remains through the company Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, which specializes in the service.

“Matthew was a brilliant boy. His biggest dream was to become an astronaut and travel to outer space. He could explain everything about the phases of the moon and point out the planets and constellations in the sky,” said Cori Gallagher, the boy’s mother, in fundraiser page. According to her, Matthew’s plan was to become a pilot and, from there, an astronaut.

“He was totally obsessed with warplanes. He was able to point them all out at air shows, summarize how each was used and what technology replaced them over time,” an excerpt from the order states.

The son of a US naval officer, Matthew was born in 2011 on a naval base in California, but during his childhood he also lived in other states such as Florida, Texas and California, due to transfers from his father, Scott Gallagher.

According to his mother, Matthew was fascinated with technology and admired Tesla, an American electric car factory owned by billionaire Elon Musk. As per the report, he dreamed of having a birthday party at a Tesla store.

“He used to say that he would like to go over to the neighbors’ houses to ask if they would take him for a ride in their Tesla. Matthew never did, because his father explained to him that it’s not polite, and that he could admire the cars from the outside. “, says the report on the page.