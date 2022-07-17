“Farewell tone”; journalist updates situation of player in São Paulo’s sights and Casares sees reinforcement close to Morumbi

Tricolor Paulista receives Fluminense at 4 pm this Sunday (17), at Morumbi, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão

São Paulo is one of the Serie A clubs that has been moving behind the scenes to reinforce its squad for the second half of the season. After eliminating Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil, coach Rogério Ceni made it clear that Tricolor needs new pieces, especially for the defense and midfield.

Both can come from South American football. The São Paulo staff has negotiations underway to remove midfielder Giuliano Galoppo from Banfield, Argentina. Transaction that can be defined in the coming days, according to reporter Gabriel Sá, from Jovem Pan Esportes:

“Despite speculation from Argentine portals, I confirmed that Giuliano Galoppo WAS listed for this Sunday’s Banfield match, against San Lorenzo, for the Argentine Championship. Farewell tone”, published Sá on her social networks. According to GE, the defender desired by Ceni could also come from a South American team.

São Paulo receives Fluminense at 4 pm this Sunday (17), at Morumbi, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. If it wins, the Club can reach the G-6 of the national competition. In the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor will meet its opponent for the quarterfinals next week, in a CBF draw.