Federal Revenue Auction has Xiaomi cell phone from R$ 300 | Cell

The Federal Revenue Service of São Paulo opened an auction with several electronic products. There are dozens of lots and most of the items are available to individuals, such as iPhones and Xiaomi cell phones, which have an initial price of only R$ 300. Bids can be sent next Monday (18), from 8 am ( Brasilia time). Interested parties have until 6:00 pm on July 26 to send purchase value proposals.

It is worth mentioning that the winners of auction 0817900/000003/2022 must remove the devices in person, as the agency is not responsible for shipping. The equipment does not have a manufacturer’s warranty and the IRS does not promise that it will work.

🔎 Nokia 7 is the mid-range phone with up to 6GB of RAM and Zeiss lens

2 of 2 iPhone 7 is also one of the options available at the IRS auction — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo iPhone 7 is also one of the options available at the IRS auction — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo

📝 Are Xiaomi phones any good? Are they reliable? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Xiaomi mobiles dominate the electronics batches, which feature more than one product each. An example is lots 44 and 59, which have three units of the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, with an initial bid of R$300. A much lower price than the retail price charged for these models. Lot 36 has a Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and two Motorola Moto C for R$ 600.

Lot number 1 can be purchased by individuals and indicates the presence of two Apple iPhone 7s, two glass films and a protective case, at a cost of R$ 2,500.

There are a greater number of options for companies, but the starting bids are also higher. Lot 204 is among the most attractive because it includes two iPads (whose models were not specified) and a 256 GB MacBook Air. This entire set is available for a starting bid of BRL 3,000.

There are even lots with smart watches. Lot 58, listed for BRL 2,800, includes three iPhone 6S units and three Apple Watch 3 units. For the initial bid of BRL 1,600, it is possible to take home lot 137, which comes with two Xiaomi Mi Band 4, an unspecified smartwatch and three Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphones.

The products are the result of seizure coordinated by the Federal Revenue and the prices listed by the TechTudo should be observed only as a reference, as they can go up according to the public’s interest.

How to participate in auctions

Interested parties should access the website of the Federal Revenue, which will have the detailed notice on the auction. The user needs to complete some bureaucratic steps to participate in the auction. One of them is the issuance of the e-CAC digital certificate, which is issued by the agency itself and must be acquired before the start of the auction, using only a valid CPF.

The first phase of the auction consists of sending value proposals, made by individuals or legal entities. If selected, the buyer will receive a digital authorization to participate in the online auction on the indicated date.

It is worth remembering that the winner of the auction must pay the full amount until the first business day following the day of the auction, or else pay 20% at the first moment and the remaining 80% up to the limit of eight calendar days. The auction notice also informs that products intended for individuals cannot be resold, unlike goods purchased by legal entities.