Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon session TV Globo shows the films:
Monday
Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful
Original Title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Country of Origin: australian, american
Year of Production: 2005
Director: John Pasquin
Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano
Class: police comedy
Police officer Gracie Hart becomes a celebrity. Because of this, she relocated, but returns active to help her friends. She has the help of her new partner.
tuesday
The Little Prince
Original Title: The Little Prince
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Mark Osborne
Cast: several
Class: Adventure
A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.
Wednesday
The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins
Original Title: The Great Gilly Hopkins
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Stephen Herek
Cast: Bill Cobbs; Glenn Close; Julia Stiles; Kathy Bates; Octavia Spencer; Sophie Nlisse
Class: Dramatic Comedy, family
Gilly Hopkins, a 12-year-old girl, lives in and out of foster homes. She meets Maime Trotter and they set up to find Gilly’s biological mother.
Thursday
The new Cinderella
Original Title: The Cinderella Story
Country of Origin: American/Canadian
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Mark Rosman
Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, ReginaKing, Julie Gonzalo
Class: comedy, romance
Sam mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming over the internet, who is the most popular boy in school.
Friday
river 2
Original Title: river 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Carlos Saldanha
Cast: several
Class: comedy
Blu lives with Jade and her puppies. Their owners find a hyacinth macaw feather, which could mean that Blu and his family aren’t the last of the species.
