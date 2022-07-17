Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

Afternoon Session (Disclosure) (photo: Disclosure)

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful

Original Title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Country of Origin: australian, american

Year of Production: 2005

Director: John Pasquin

Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano

Class: police comedy

Police officer Gracie Hart becomes a celebrity. Because of this, she relocated, but returns active to help her friends. She has the help of her new partner.

tuesday

The Little Prince

Original Title: The Little Prince

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Mark Osborne

Cast: several

Class: Adventure

A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.

Wednesday

The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins

Original Title: The Great Gilly Hopkins

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Bill Cobbs; Glenn Close; Julia Stiles; Kathy Bates; Octavia Spencer; Sophie Nlisse

Class: Dramatic Comedy, family

Gilly Hopkins, a 12-year-old girl, lives in and out of foster homes. She meets Maime Trotter and they set up to find Gilly’s biological mother.

Thursday

The new Cinderella

Original Title: The Cinderella Story

Country of Origin: American/Canadian

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Mark Rosman

Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, ReginaKing, Julie Gonzalo

Class: comedy, romance

Sam mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming over the internet, who is the most popular boy in school.

Friday

river 2

Original Title: river 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Cast: several

Class: comedy

Blu lives with Jade and her puppies. Their owners find a hyacinth macaw feather, which could mean that Blu and his family aren’t the last of the species.

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV

This post Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde was first published on TV Observatório.