Former Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos goes viral on the web after sharing photos of the movie Barbie

The release of images of actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, protagonists of the film Barbiemade the former Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos go viral on the web. The performers were photographed in pink and neon green skating outfits. The costumes were compared to the extravagant uniform the former player wore on the field.


margot it will be Barbie in the film, still in the shooting phase. AND gosling plays your partner Ken. On social media, users played with the appearance of the artists and stressed that the costume was inspired by the Mexican goalkeeper of the 1994 and 1998 cups.


“I really like the tribute they will pay to Jorge Campos, Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) in the next live-action ‘Barbie'”, wrote journalist Ricardo Legorreta on Twitter.


“Jorge Campos is making waves in Hollywood as costume designer for Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s new Barbie movie,” wrote another Twitter user.




Mexican influencer Luiz Valle made a montage replacing Gosling’s face with that of Jorge Campos.


Jorge Campos played 130 matches for the Mexican national team. Skillful and short (he was 1.68 m), he gained notoriety for playing with his feet and taking penalties.

