Free on the market, Sampaoli refuses approach to train Serie A giant

Free on the market, Jorge Sampaoli has had his name linked to Brazilian football. The Argentine resigned from Olympique de Marseille due to lack of reinforcements and is in Brazil enjoying his days off.

On the hunt for a trainer, the saints got in touch with Sampaoli in search of more information, but received from the coach who is not, at the moment, in the mood to coach a club – despite the rumors involving his name to Atlético MG.

According to GE, Santos sought out Sampaoli this Sunday (17) in order to rely on his work for the remainder of the season. The club looks to the market for a new manager for the remainder of the season, but apparently it won’t be Sampaoli.

At Santos, Jorge Sampaoli lived a great phase. He was coach of the giant Santos in 2019, and left the club with a Brazilian runner-up, falling behind, in that edition, Flamengo de Jorge Jesus, champion with more than 90 points.

Sampaoli in the Rooster?

Sampaoli has also been linked to Galo Mineiro. Turco runs a great risk of being fired in case of a result below Botafogo. However, there are other names in the crosshairs, such as Renato Gaúcho.