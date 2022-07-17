Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) has leaked specs, rendering and price

According to information shared this weekend, Samsung is gearing up to launch the new Galaxy Tab A7 (2022). The news was revealed by several people working in the production chain of the Korean manufacturer.
Starting with the design, Samsung should recycle the look of the 2020 model and even reuse some parts, such as the device’s housing. Apparently, the biggest change will be in the technical sheet.
Like the 2020 Tab A7, this year’s model will feature a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1200×2000 pixels. Check out a render below that confirms that basically nothing has changed on the tablet.
One change that must be present in the new Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) is the unprecedented chipset, since the Korean can use Unisoc T618.
The SoC is built in 12 nm by TSMC, and it has two 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. The GPU is the Mali G52MP2.
The new tablet should still have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, while its main rear camera remains at 8 MP and the front is 5 MP.
Finally, we will have a 7,040 mAh battery and native Android 12, and the expected price is 199 euros (~R$ 1,084). So far, Samsung has not commented on the leak.