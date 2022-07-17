Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) has leaked specs, rendering and price

According to information shared this weekend, Samsung is gearing up to launch the new Galaxy Tab A7 (2022). The news was revealed by several people working in the production chain of the Korean manufacturer.

Starting with the design, Samsung should recycle the look of the 2020 model and even reuse some parts, such as the device’s housing. Apparently, the biggest change will be in the technical sheet.

Like the 2020 Tab A7, this year’s model will feature a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1200×2000 pixels. Check out a render below that confirms that basically nothing has changed on the tablet.