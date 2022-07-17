Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives approval from Anatel for official sales in Brazil – Tudo em Tecnologia

Samsung will launch new foldable smartphones in the coming months, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Recently, the Z Flip 4 received Anatel’s approval for official sales in Brazil. And now, it’s time for the Z Fold 4 to go through the Brazilian regulatory agency.

According to the homologation document, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 carries a model number SM-F936B/DS. Although it does not confirm many details, the certification revealed the presence of a 4,275 mAh battery. Additionally, Anatel confirmed that there will be a 25W charger in the retail box.

Document that proves the approval of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by Anatel (Photo/Tecnoblog).

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 6.2″ external display and a 7.6″ internal display. The new foldable is expected to follow in the footsteps of the current model with a camera under the screen. In addition, it should include a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a 50MP main camera.

At the moment, the official release date of the new foldable from Samsung has not yet been revealed. However, given that certifications are appearing, we can expect the official announcement to take place soon.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Main Features: