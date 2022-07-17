Get Windows 10 cheap for $6.14 and Office 2021 for $14.13! Upgrade to Windows 11 for FREE!

In a business environment, or even in any home, the Windows operating system and the Office suite are very important. Among them, it is undeniable that, as the basis for the functioning of computer systems, the Windows operating system has always been an irreplaceable existence. Windows has everyone’s favorite operating system. According to Microsoft, Windows 8.1 system will reach End of Life (EOL) on January 10, 2023, and Microsoft will soon start warning Windows 8.1 OS users. There is currently no free upgrade from Windows 8.1 to Windows 11 / Windows 10, which means users need to consider purchasing licenses for newer versions of Windows.

Although Windows is a bit pricey for everyone, over 1.3 billion users are using Windows 10. At Keysfan, you can get genuine Windows 10 Professional for a super low price. Windows 10 Pro is officially $199.99 by Microsoft, which is a huge expense, but at Keysfan you can get the same for just $7.43! There’s also a free upgrade to Windows 11, and Keysfan has a great deal on 5-key combos starting at $6.14!

Special Price: Genuine Windows Operating System

The Microsoft Office suite offered by Keysfan includes the Word-Excel-PowerPoint trio, as well as other productivity software such as Outlook or OneNote, to name a few. They’re available for life, you don’t need a paid monthly subscription, and the latest Office 2021 Pro is just $14.4/PC! It’s not a joke, it’s a tailor-made offer for you! There are more combinations to choose from to suit your needs!

Save up to 62% OFF on MS Office packages (Coupon Code: BKS62)

Discover More Packages >>

50% OFF on Windows (With Coupon Code: BKS50)

Discover More Windows >>

THE BEST PRICE FOR YOUR WORK AND HOME! (With coupon code: BKS62)

Discover More Office >>

Keysfan also offers a wide selection of computer tools software, including state-of-the-art games, security antivirus software, video editing software, and a variety of other applications and programs. You can benefit from amazing low cost deals on famous software they offer like Ashampoo PDF Pro 3 or IObit Driver Booster 9 Pro!

Practical Computer Tools Software

Keysfan’s payment system is very reliable, so it doesn’t matter if you pay by credit card or another method. Keysfan keeps the user’s payment safe and in just a few minutes, your purchased product will arrive in your email in no time.

Keysfan provides free technical support such as installing, starting and using the software. To let users get the most help, Keysfan promises to provide lifetime after-sales service, you can always find Keysfan customer service team! (Contact e-mail: [email protected])